Aging for Amateurs: Memory work brings insight and makes life a better story

What a surprise, a few years ago, when my brother came to visit and put in my hands a memoir written by an elementary school classmate I hadn’t seen since eighth grade. We hadn’t been close friends — he was not in my clique (we had them then, too, didn’t we). His family had moved to Birmingham from the hills of North Alabama and lived in a house on the edge of our neighborhood.

His book, titled “The Newspaper Boy,” was his account of a remarkable, almost incredible, personal journey that began in a childhood he described as blindly racist, anti-Semitic, narrow in perspective and anti-intellectual (the Birmingham of that epoch is famous for that culture), and that moved on through a striking series of events to a fine liberal arts college, a strong marriage and a career in law that has made a positive difference in Birmingham.

The turning point was his becoming a newspaper boy. Finances were tight; he started throwing papers the week he turned 13. He began noticing the headlines. Then he started talking to a couple on his route “from off”; they worked for The Progressive Farmer magazine and had a surprisingly different take on things. They invited him to sit on the porch for tea on Saturday mornings when he collected for the paper. Then he started reading the newspaper he was delivering. Then he discovered a wider world beyond his own, and then — as happens — he moved more and more into it, a world of questions, tryouts, new viewpoints and all.

I knew nothing of all this when we were kids in Norwood School. Now that we have emailed for three years, I think of him as a real friend. The honest insight of his memoir not only earned my respect and admiration: it uncovered parts of my own past that I had swept under the carpet and were no longer available to memory. We’ve found a lot to chew over.

A reading group I belong to has just finished “The Sense of an Ending” by Julian Barnes.

The big question that novel digs deep into is how we remember, particularly how fragmentary, selective and self-serving our memory is in reconstructing our own lifetime. Personal memory is essential but plays tricks. Some of us gloss over the bad stuff and bring to recollection what confirms our good self; others beat ourselves up with unmitigated self-blame and regret. Memory is less like a camera and more like an interpretive painting — sometimes more realist, sometimes more impressionist, even abstract. “The Sense of an Ending” drives that point home.

In the novel, the narrator remembers important turnings in friendship and love that happened 40 years earlier and shaped his life. Now, shocking new information appears that throws his story and his emotions into a tailspin.

“Then, not long afterwards, I began remembering forgotten things.”

Now he “gets” the enigmas of a history he participated in but knew from too narrow a perspective. We are left to wonder how the full story will reshape his life.

Some of us, later in life, are willing, even wanting, to better understand the trauma, neglect or grief at the origin of the shame we can’t fully understand but nevertheless feel. Or if that’s not our case, we simply want to get a more complete view of what makes us tick, by going over the seemingly by-chance circumstances of a journey that has brought us to where we are today.

That was the main motivation behind a project of my own. I started six years ago writing a memoir. I wanted to re-examine the evidence, get more insight into why my life unfolded the way it did, tie up loose threads, maybe even untangle a thread of meaning running through the whole thing — all that. Those are some of the reasons why people our age do life review. I’m about 70 years and 160 pages into this unfinished project — 11 years to go and counting.

There is a shelf of wise books telling us how to do life review or write a memoir. One common theme is be concrete and sensual, let them see, hear, taste along with you. But what if you’re not writing for others but for yourself? My effort is mainly for self-understanding, and my memory for detail is lame. So my autobiography goes for feelings I can still feel, subtle patterns that become clear in retrospect, and ideas or beliefs that motivated me at the time, as off-base as some of them appear now. This writing is to bring to light the inside story.

Digging for deeper truth, like digging for gold, turns up a lot of dirt that may be dull to others and painful to us. It’s hard work, not entertainment.

That was the case when Julian Barnes’ narrator was forced to read a catastrophically damaging but forgotten letter he had written 40 years before and deal with its consequences.

And when my friend the newspaper boy struggled to see the places where he veered this way instead of that way and what a difference it made.

And when my friend’s memoir unearthed memories of my own about growing up in a cocoon of white privilege and partially willful ignorance.

That, along with Diane McWhorter’s blockbuster memoir about growing up in Birmingham, “Carry Me Home” — and self-disclosing personal probes such as Christian Wiman’s “My Bright Abyss” — shook me into having a long look at my life.

In a sense, every genuine conversation we have, every social gesture we make, everything that makes us laugh or weep, are autobiographical. They express who we have been and are now.

That said, here’s a plug for going a step beyond: work on your life story! Writing does it for me, hence my written autobiography still in progress. Putting it down in writing makes me strive for clarity and stick with thoughts to their conclusion, comfortable or uncomfortable. Converting fragments of memory into a story, making a narrative, connecting the dots — that is the key.

But there are other ways to do memory work, too, because not everybody likes to write. How do you express yourself most naturally? What helps you to connect the dots in your life? As long as it forces you to be reflective and true, go for it. The work will be tough but transformative, however you do it.

As it was for Tony, the narrator of Julian Barnes’ novel, who says at the end, “And later, at home, going over it all after some time, I understood. I got it.”