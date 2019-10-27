Do you have a team?

We all need one, whether we’ve thought of it in those terms or not.

Who would you put on your team’s roster?

Well, we all need a best friend or group of friends; a spiritual adviser or someone with whom we can discuss the profound issues of life; a hairstylist or barber who knows how we like to wear our hair; and a dentist we trust.

Maybe you’d add a trainer or therapist, a handyman you can call for minor repairs or a financial adviser.

What qualities would you like for your team members? You’d want them to be good listeners, able to act as sounding boards within their area of expertise.

You’d hope they’d be nonjudgmental. You’d expect them to support you through challenging times and to be a source of expert advice.

I, for one, would put my primary care provider with whom I have an ongoing relationship at the top of my list, for all the reasons listed above.

These include family doctors, internists, family nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

A few months ago, the Post and Courier published an article about a woman who’d become enamored of her ability to use telemedicine. She said she hoped she’d never need to go back to her primary doctor again.

I get it; it’s a nuisance to make an appointment and wait to see the doctor. I don’t like filling out paperwork either, but I hope she'll reconsider her decision. I know personally and professionally the ways in which a regular PCP enriches our lives.

Primary care providers are trained with a different mindset than other specialties. They are trained to have a continuous relationship with “the whole person;" they’re providers to whom you can bring a wide range of health problems for attention. Your PCP’s office is a place where you can expect, in most instances, that your problems will be resolved without referral. When a referral is indicated, your PCP can guide you through the system, referring you to the most appropriate source for care.

When you have a relationship with a PCP over time, they get to know you. They know about your father with dementia; they know about your stressful job or your disabled child. Maybe they saw you through a tough divorce. They remember when your granddaughter’s soccer team won the state tournament or that you root for Clemson. Primary care providers know how hard it is to talk about certain things, and that sometimes, the real reason for the visit is not the rash or the head cold you told the scheduler.

When patients get their care only from multiple subspecialists, there is often a “diffusion of responsibility." No one physician feels accountable for overseeing the whole case management for that patient. This can lead to redundant or unnecessary testing, or what’s called a “prescribing cascade” where more and more drugs are prescribed to patients to manage the symptoms caused by other drugs.

Having an ongoing relationship with a PCP fosters trust among both parties and leads to greater participatory decision-making on your part. When I was in practice, I found that if I had a long-term relationship with someone, I had generally won their trust. They were, oftentimes, more likely to take my advice to avoid what I viewed as needless testing or antibiotic prescribing, or, at least, we could negotiate a mutually satisfactory compromise.

Primary care providers are trained to put a high premium on disease prevention and health promotion, and can take advantage of a regular visit to remind you about sunscreen or getting your shingles vaccine. Research has shown that patients whose care comes from PCPs are more likely to be up to date on recommended screenings.

If you’re an older person in 2019, you probably have several doctors, but make sure you have a PCP on your team. If you feel that your PCP isn’t “in your corner," find another one. Ask your neighbors and friends for recommendations.

You deserve to have a great relationship with a PCP who can partner with you in staying healthy or managing a life with chronic health problems.

So why don’t you engage in a little thought experiment? Who’s on your team?

Make a list and note any vacancies. Do you have a PCP you feel cares for you and your health? While you’re engaging in this exercise, have some fun. What are the team colors, the “walk-up song," and the team cheer for Team You?

Here are mine: teal and peach, Pharrell Williams' “ Happy," and “If you think of it, do it."