Aging for Amateurs: Make time to daydream

Have you ever had a sudden insight while washing the dishes? Or put two old ideas together to make an advance on a longstanding project while staring at moving clouds? I have, and that was my "default mode network" in action.

That’s what appears to be “turned on” in my head when I’m not “doing” anything.

The idea isn’t new. In the 1930s, Hans Berger expressed the idea that the brain is constantly active even when we “aren’t engaged in a distinct mental activity.” In the 1970s, David Ingvar showed that blood flow to the brain varied according to specific patterns, specifically, high levels of activity in the frontal lobes in participants at rest.

But it took the development of the functional MRI for researchers to notice an unusual level and pattern of brain activity in experimental participants who were “resting quietly.”

They were not doing any specific mental task, just sitting quietly, often with their eyes closed. The concept has been called the default mode network, or DMN. The network is a group of regions of the brain that show lower levels of activity when we are engaged in a particular task (like thinking a particular thought or paying attention to something) and higher levels of activity when we are not involved in any specific mental work.

During these times, we might be daydreaming or recalling memories, thinking about the intentions of others or envisioning the future. The higher level of activity appears in multiple areas of the brain, not just the frontal lobes.

Why the interest in the DMN? Well, it puts an end to the idea that just sitting around “daydreaming” isn’t real mental work. But we’ve been sold the idea that idleness is a moral failing, even a “deadly sin” and “Idle minds are the Devil’s workshop.” And we’ve taken it to heart — Americans sleep less and work more than we used to. But there’s a big paradox: the harder we work, the less productive we are.

The more hours we are “on duty,” whether we’re at work or not, the less time we have to get refreshed and recharged, the less efficient we are and the more mistakes we make. When you are forced to be “on” all or much of the time, sustained focus can hinder our ability to generate fresh solutions or new ideas. This single-mindedness can cause us to overlook the quality of what we are doing in the here and now and, in the long run, deprive our lives of meaning.

Even though many of us are retired, I am pretty sure that most could still benefit from a healthy dose of daydreaming. Studies show that taking breaks and allowing the mind to drift can help folks of all ages to retain information better, refocus, gain fresh perspectives and make new connections between ideas. These are things that all of us want. Think of the “eureka moments” that you’ve had while doing a simple activity like showering or washing the dishes.

One simple set of suggestions for daydreaming comes from Srini Pillay, a psychiatrist from Harvard Medical School. His book "Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind" describes what he calls “positive constructive daydreaming.”

His suggestions can be summarized this way:

Set aside a time in your day to daydream. When you consciously plan a time to daydream, you avoid the “shock” of unexpected daydreaming. (“Shock” may be a stronger term than you would use, but it’s the sudden realization that we’ve zoned out without intending to.)

Turn your attention inward by switching off your perceptions. Close your eyes to get a quick start or gaze out a window.

It may seem at first like a wild goose chase, but think of it as the brain’s planning mechanism, just under the radar.

Do something low-key or don’t do anything. “Low-key” might be knitting, coloring or doodling.

Beware of your brain’s tendency to resist and use self-talk to tell it to chill.

So: Sit back, relax, take slow, deep breaths and let the magic of the DMN happen.