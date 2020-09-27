On Jordan’s stormy banks I stand

and cast a wistful eye

to Canaan’s fair and happy land,

where my possessions lie.

—"On Jordan's Stormy Banks"

Many may remember belting out that old gospel song "On Jordan's Stormy Banks" when they were too young for the words to mean anything, but we loved the bouncy tune.

After all, what should children know about Jordan’s stormy banks? They haven’t been through the Exodus yet.

The Exodus epic — from the parting of the Red Sea, the people slogging through mountain and desert to the Jordan River and the Promised Land on the other side — is a metaphor for our whole lifetime. And children haven’t lived long enough to go through “exodus" experiences.

These experiences include the miracle of birth, facing trials and hardships and sometimes learning from them. When parched, we miraculously find water springing from dry rock. And we realize in hindsight that we’ve been guided and supported all along by sheer grace. And, after a long journey, we've been brought to stand in sight of the last crossing.

No, a child hasn’t come through the storms and gotten to the bank of the river yet, maybe not even by middle age or early old age, but the “old” old have. Our thoughts are increasingly drawn to that final and great transition that is death. Here’s the thing: Looking ahead at that crossing, it’s awesome, sobering and good.

Those of us fortunate to have a long life filled with family, work, passions, losses and successes, debts and gifts have been through a lot to get here. We’re ready now to cast a wistful eye to the land where our true possessions lie. Said another way: We have lived long enough to discern what possessions really matter and what do not.

I grew up in a Southern religious tradition where gospel music was the coin of the realm. The grownups in that little Alabama church believed that the “fair and happy land” in their sights was heaven. This was as real a place as Canaan, that original Promised Land. As real as Alabama, but better.

But we’re not talking about geography here, and we’re not talking about religious beliefs. Nobody knows what happens when we cross to the other side, or even if there is one, though many of us have beliefs or inklings.

Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and even “nones” hold in their eye those possessions that other people can neither give nor take away. That kind of seeing, which is like the heart’s longing, usually takes a lifetime.

What is the longed-for thing?

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The answer that old Prospero comes to at the end of “The Tempest,” Shakespeare’s last play, is this: mercy, pure and simple.

Prospero was standing on the stormy banks when he finally got that it was time to “break the staff and drown the book”— forgive his enemies and throw away his obsolete self-image — and, with his heartfelt prayer, pierce to Mercy itself, which means being free at last. Not in another life, but in his last years.

Psychologists Erik and Joan Erikson put that in modern terms. They were both in their 90s when they realized that they were living a final stage in life they had not been able to foresee.

Being “old-old,” beyond 85, was stormy beyond anything they had known before. Yet with old age there came also an emptying-out of pride, ambitions, even pain — a surprising shift of focus that let them see through weakness and despair to a certain brightness. They called it “gerotranscendence.”

Mercy and freedom. Along with Prospero and generations of storm-tossed pilgrims who sing gospel music, they laid their burdens down.

Yet it’s not just for the old-old, like the Eriksons, to experience the mercy. It’s basically for anybody who has lived long enough to turn away from mere continuation of same-olds to embrace new, significant, even painful soul journeys. Letting go of an old grudge, for example, or making a daring friendship. That’s what it takes to make space for the mercy to flood in and that’s where our possessions of love, peace and freedom of spirit lie.

As death gets closer, mercy gets larger. Jozie, in her 90s, put it this way to her companions in a Contemplative Eldering retreat at Mepkin Abbey: “I am grateful that my old age has brought me into an abiding sense of calm and freedom, with no need to struggle in mind but just to stand peacefully beneath the cross of aging with its limitations, and just accepting the grace of peace, quiet and calm.”

No longer pretending or posturing, we are what we are.

After going to bed with my mind on that “fair and happy land,” the transcendence of the ego, high-sounding words and lofty ideas from the gospel tune, I had a vivid dream.

Two cloaked figures were walking together, and one reached out and placed a hand on the other’s shoulder. That one then began to weep, not quietly but with deep, loud sobs, and kept on weeping as they walked together.

I woke up back on Jordan’s stormy bank, weeping for all that is lost, past and gone, and also the dark shadow just under the surface, my fear of the unknown.

The figure heaving with deep sobs represented the stormy banks. That calming, steady hand was mercy. Both figures are me.

Regardless of our beliefs about the afterlife, we come to a place where we’re holding the tension between suffering the hard realities of the aging process and making peace with who we have become.

And we treasure more than ever the self-possession we’ve forged over a lifetime through love and friendship, suffering and perseverance.