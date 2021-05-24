Aging For Amateurs: Live Longer, Stronger, Better

The May 2021 issue of the AARP Bulletin featured an article titled "Live Longer, Stronger, Better," with the teaser: “2021 offers an incredible opportunity to improve your health and your life. Here’s how to seize it.” That grabbed me and I began to read. I’m sure the authors were given a word count limitation, so they had to hit the high points. They got things right most of the time, but missed the mark on a few issues.

Under the heading “Boost Your Brain Health,” they are correct that having an exercise partner makes it more difficult to skip out on an exercise session, but many prefer to exercise alone. The important thing is to choose an exercise that you enjoy doing. Hippocrates was right when he said, “Walking is man’s best medicine.” The good news is that moderately fast walking is all that’s necessary (hard enough that you can talk, but not sing), and it can be done in 10 minute chunks. The article authors get the amount needed per week (150 minutes) right.

Also under “brain health,” a daily salad of leafy greens is recommended, based on a 2017 study. That study showed that a half cup of cooked spinach or a half cup of cooked kale, collards or greens or a cup of raw lettuce was associated with slower cognitive decline in a group of about 500 adults aged 58 to 95. So it doesn’t have to be a salad, but greens of some kind.

Recommendations for better sleep include having “white noise” such as having a fan on in the bedroom, some chamomile tea before bedtime and avoiding artificial light in the bedroom. However, the problem appears to be at the blue part of the light spectrum (mostly associated with screens like phones, TV, video games and some digital clocks) but not the red part, so don’t worry about clocks with red numbers!

Heart health recommendations include 10 minutes of resistance training every morning. That adds up to 70 minutes a week and that’s good, if you include the majority of your large muscle groups. Just doing push-ups and/or sit-ups isn’t enough, add squats and twists against resistance and vary your routine from day to day to avoid boredom! Adding avocado for monosaturated fats (which help lower LDL cholesterol) and bananas for potassium are good ideas for heart health, but don’t limit yourself to these choices and don’t forget about the calories in these fruits, if you’re having trouble with your weight. And try to add more brightly colored fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Their section on cleaning up your diet has really good suggestions like storing fruit on the top shelf of the fridge in containers rather than in the veggie drawer and the non-perishable ones like apples on the table in the kitchen to tempt you! They recommend breaking up containers of nuts into serving size bags so that you don’t eat too many at a time. Three servings a week seems to be the sweet spot for reducing death from all causes in several studies.

Their three “improve your relationship” recommendations are good ones: pick a chore you both dislike and turn it into a dance party at least a couple of times a week, make 60 seconds of eye contact over dinner every night and at least once a week share three things you’re grateful for — that one can be done at dinner, too. In another section on technology, another relationship booster: no-phone zones in the bedroom and at meals.

For stress reduction, the authors recommend 20 minutes among trees and cite research that shows stress hormone levels decrease significantly after that amount of time. Other natural spaces work, too — the beach, marsh-side, gardens. The real message is get outside in the natural world, at least 20 minutes, every day that you can!

Part of my career was spent in occupational and environmental medicine, so their recommendations on cleaning up the environment were of special interest to me. They suggest “store leftovers in glass containers instead of plastic” (because of the possibility of exposure to BPA and phthalates). Most recently manufactured plastic for food containers is BPA and phthalate-free. Even older plastics release miniscule amounts that are unlikely to have human health effects. The quality and variety of the foods we eat is much more important for health than what they’re stored in!

The last recommendation in the environment section is “choose organic fruits and vegetables when possible.” This one is problematic for me. The only difference between organic products and non-organic is the amount of pesticide residue. Many studies have found nutritional values of organic versus non-organic to be exactly the same.

Pesticide residues in conventionally farmed produce must meet rigid standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency to be sold. These standards are based on careful studies of all sorts of potential toxicity. Pesticides are among the most expensive elements of farming. Farmers do not overuse pesticides, they can’t afford to and they can’t risk having their produce taken off the market because a high level of pesticide has been found in their produce.

An additional problem with organic farming is an increase in land use in order to produce the same amount as conventional farming (primarily because of increase loss of product in organic farming due to insect damage, spoilage, etc.). Still another risk is degradation of the rest of the diet caused by spending excess dollars to purchase organic produce, particularly in families with limited incomes.

Enough of my soapbox! The article, overall, has some really good recommendations. And overall, the AARP does a really good job at helping us navigate the sometimes choppy waters of aging. Go to AARP.org for more information.