My wife and I (this is Bert writing) are not the only ones in our generation who are asking where the good moments are found for us and how to get more of them. And we’re not the only ones who have discovered that very good moments often come when we’re traveling.
So this fall we went to France and Portugal for three weeks, thankful to be able to do that.
France because it speaks to our soul; Portugal because it’s a feast for the senses. We toured Portugal on our honeymoon 40 years ago and vowed that we would come back in five years if the marriage lasted that long. Well, it did, but it took us 40 years to make good on the resolution to return to Portugal.
We both traveled a lot in our 20s and 30s, living abroad for years at a time in France and the Congo (me) and in Australia and Greece (her). Going back to places we traveled in those days turns the mind to drawing comparisons between our travel styles 40-60 years ago and how we travel now. How did we experience the good moments then, and how do we experience them now? Again, I’m sure we’re not the first to kick around that question.
I was musing over the “then and now” question the last night we were in Lisbon. In the “good old days,” I was a voracious traveler. I hit the road running: from historical site to art museum to national park to everything I thought would teach me something and everywhere I thought a good time awaited. Early morning to late night. No promising stone left unturned.
Sound familiar? And there were lots of good moments, to say the least!
And I was aware, there in our Lisbon hotel room, having crawled into bed around 9:30 p.m. after wearing myself out walking around that hilly city, that in these “good new days,” I have only the mildest interest in hitting the museums and climbing to castles. Our style of traveling is more laid back, not really lazy but, to put a better spin on it, selective and contemplative. Do a few touristy things, spend leisurely time sipping coffee or a local wine in an outdoor cafe, watch the expression on people’s faces as they sit at other tables or stroll by — good moments. Listen to the heartbeat of the town in a comfortable, unhurried way.
And so I was lying there in a quiet hotel reflecting on our trip and wishing I could come up with some comparison a little less obvious than those lame thoughts about travel slowing down after 50 years, when music started drifting up from the street below. By 1 a.m. people were singing at top voice on nearby streets. Lisbon was wide awake! Riotous laughter erupted like unrhythmic percussion and people were having a wild time. So much for sleeping with all that partying outside.
As much as I tried to stay on track with my thoughts about “contemplative traveling” in elder years, I couldn’t. I felt grumpy about all that noise distracting me and keeping me awake. And then a clear memory floated into my consciousness from a long time ago, 1962 to be exact, long forgotten.
I was at a conference in Montreat, N.C., listening to a talk by John A. Mackay, a distinguished Scottish minister and long-time president of Princeton Theological Seminary, an elder statesman in the worldwide Church. He was telling a story about his student days at Aberdeen University. There had been a dour professor who was famous for spreading erudite cynicism through his lectures. Nothing appeared good to him. But the students knew where the old don’s rooms were in the college buildings. So late at night, weaving back from the pub through the stone streets, the band of young rowdies would come under his window and sing their own drinking song, which went like this:
It’s better to shout than to doubt,
it’s better to rise than to fall —
it’s better to let the glory out
than to have no glory at all!
And then the venerable Dr. Mackay made his point: Uncouth life, he said, is better than aesthetic death.
When I heard him say that, he was jostling a church that prided itself on doing things “decently and in order." But his words prodded me and my tidy, scholastic and boxed-in life, personally.
And now again almost 60 years later, lying in my pre-paid hotel room in Lisbon, trying to suppress the noise of a live-wire city, there was this memory ripping through my dull consciousness like an angel’s trumpet. Uncouth life is better than aesthetic death!
Granted, the good moments these days really are mostly the contemplative moments, paying attention, reflecting, appreciating, both in travel and otherwise. But there’s still that voice from the other side, coming this time through the boisterous revelry in the streets of Lisbon, that says, “Don’t forget me!”
Quiet reflection is not aesthetic death, far from it, but don’t you dare outgrow the letting go, Dr. Mackay was saying to me: The free, untamed child inside you who wants to live an uncouth life for the sheer joy of it. Let the glory out, or you may find one day that you have no glory at all!