My wife Elaine and I (Bill Simpson) are perennials in the Charleston Parks Conservancy. That means, like perennial plants that keep growing and blooming every year, we contribute regularly to the work of sustaining the beautiful parks that dot our community. I recently learned about another group, called by a similar name, that moves beyond the wonderful work of the Conservancy to a much broader use of the term.
Western philosophers such as Aldous Huxley and Mortimer Adler have called the discussion of what constitutes the best life “The Great Conversation.” This conversation is “perennial," that is, ongoing and evolving.
Perennialists believe that you should learn and pass along to your children and others around you those things that are of perennial or continuing importance to all people everywhere. Now that’s a pretty tall order, but after looking at a list of perennialists and reading a small sample of their ideas, it seemed like a natural thing to discuss in the first column of a new year!
So, what is important for “all people everywhere”? In a phrase, it is how to live successfully. Of course, the devil is in the details, but perennialists assert that people everywhere agree on certain core principles handed down from generation to generation across all cultures and nations.
Here are some of those core principles, drawn from a short article by Alexander Green in the December 2018 issue of the Oxford Communique.
- Everything worthwhile in life is created as a result of love and concern for others.
- Humanity is one great family. Our similarities are broad and deep, our differences are narrow and superficial.
- The Golden Rule, expressed in some way in every society, is the cornerstone of successful human interaction.
- The giving of time, money, support and encouragement is never detrimental to the giver.
- Character development, the path from self-absorption to caring and consciousness, is central to a successful life.
- Problems are life’s way of getting the best out of us. They are opportunities to grow.
When I was early in my medical training, we began using what is called the problem-oriented medical record. I have always thought it was named incorrectly, it should be the opportunity-oriented medical record!
- It is important to nourish your mind with the thoughts of history’s wisest thinkers, recognizing that some of our wisest thinkers may not be far removed from us in time. They may, in fact, be our contemporaries.
- Courage and self-awareness are required to live fully.
My late mentor and teacher, Hiram Curry, used to say that some doctors have 20 years of experience and some have one year of experience 20 times; meaning that without paying attention to how patients respond to their treatments and learning from these results, they just do the same thing: treating problems (or opportunities) the same way, year after year. If we don’t examine our lives, as Socrates said, our lives become “not worth living.”
- Develop the ability to reason accurately and independently, rather than accepting ideas based solely on authority or tradition.
- Exercise humility. If we are honest with ourselves, we have much to be humble about.
- Practice forgiveness. When we forgive others, we find that others forgive us and that we forgive ourselves.
- Moral development comes from strengthening our impulse control, prioritizing personal relationships and fostering social responsibility.
- Our lives are immeasurably enriched by expressing gratitude and generosity.
Finally, one especially important for the aging amateur:
- Whenever we act, we are never just doing. We are always becoming. If you aren’t growing, you are diminishing.
The beginning of the new year is a great time to reflect on where we are and where we are headed, perhaps by asking, “Am I becoming the kind of person I want to be?
For more on perennial philosophy see Huxley’s book, "The Perennial Philosophy," or visit “perennial philosophy” at Wikipedia.org
