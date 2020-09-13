I am sure that some of you have been thinking about double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized trials lately, especially the ones evaluating COVID-19 vaccines.

They are extremely important. One, or perhaps more, of those vaccines will allow, we all hope, the world to eventually return to some semblance of what it was like in our pre-coronavirus past.

Because we do not know whether these vaccines work, we need trials that randomly give the actual vaccine or an inert injection (placebo) that looks just like the vaccine to a group of people, at least some (and, ideally, many) of whom are at increased risk of getting exposed to the virus.

They are “blind” to what they get. Researchers in the trial don’t know who gets what either. They are blind, too. Hence, a double-blind trial .

But there is another role that the placebo plays in the complex process of healing that is not “inert” but is very much active. The word comes directly from the Latin, meaning “I shall be acceptable or pleasing.” The term was first used in medicine in the late 18th century to describe a "commonplace method or medicine" and in 1811 it was defined as "any medicine adapted more to please than to benefit the patient.”

This sounds at least a little derogatory, but doesn’t mean that it has no effect. And certainly, a very large number of people have felt a whole lot better after all sorts of things that they didn’t and we still don’t completely understand — that might be called placebos (the royal touch, the laying on of hands, hypnosis, etc.). The placebo effect is so strong that we have to account for it in 21st century research.

And now, through the wonders of modern science we are beginning to understand, at least in some areas, how the placebo effect works. Erik Vance begins his December 2016 article in National Geographic with this tagline: “You’re not just what you eat, or do, or think. You are what you believe.”

Pain has been studied most in this area. If you believe that your pain is permanent or that nothing will work to relieve it, that is very likely what will happen. If you believe that it can get better, maybe even a lot better, it will.

How? The expectation of pain relief — seeing a person who has brought comfort before or just thinking about that person, hearing music that has “calmed and quieted your soul," feeling or remembering the pleasant warmth of the sun on your back or of a good hug — all are processed by multiple parts of our brains to stimulate the brain stem to release neurochemicals (endorphins and endocannabinoids, and many more) which act on receptors in the spinal cord to reduce pain intensity in the rest of the body.

As pain signals from the body are reduced, the thalamus relays that information back to the cortex that “feels” the reduction in pain.

There is now a large body of evidence on the effectiveness of the placebo response. If we believe that whatever intervention being used will help us with whatever problem, it very likely will.

Several years ago, a psychiatrist friend of mine recommended a book by Joe Dispenza called "You Are the Placebo: Making Your Mind Matter." In it, he describes his own experience after a severe accident and the experiences of others learning to use the placebo effect for healing. These are anecdotes, not research, but the anecdotes support the idea that we can use the placebo effect to help us deal with the problems that come to us as we pass through this life.

He also shows how brain waves change while these folks with difficult physical and psychological challenges practice what is essentially meditation. A method designed to help them to learn to activate the placebo effect, to make them their own placebo.

Vance’s National Geographic article delivers much more scientific information in support of using the mind to heal the body. Read it, or read it again. Dispenza’s book has a “how-to” section that walks you through his meditation process. There are lots of meditation techniques, some of which have been studied in some detail, but we are still very early in the process of finding out just what works best to activate this potentially powerful resource.

Now, back to the COVID vaccine trials. We have to use a placebo for these trials because we have no other preventive interventions to put the vaccine candidates up against. The decision to use a vaccine is a very, very important one and must be left up to the scientists supervising the trials, not politicians.

A bad decision on the COVID vaccine(s) could result in many excess deaths or other adverse events and might even adversely affect the public’s acceptance of other new vaccines in the future.

In closing: Stay stay. Keep your Distance. Wear your mask. And get a flu shot by the end of October — Fluzone High Dose or Fluad if you’re over 65. Please!