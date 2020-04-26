Aging for Amateurs: How the elderly can keep healthy during coronavirus pandemic

“What to do now that it’s definitely decided that we might possibly return to almost near-normal behaviors at some time in the relatively nearish future.”

As you can tell, I’m sure, my tongue was planted fully in my cheek as I wrote that first sentence. But the fact is, we’re still at a very early stage in dealing with COVID-19. As aging amateurs, we are clearly in one of the high-risk groups, should we be infected with the virus, so we won’t be coming out of our cocoons anytime soon.

So, what are a few things that we can do to make this time of social distancing and relative isolation be something other than cleaning, catching up on long-delayed reading, yard work, home repairs, correspondence or all those movies we missed?

Though there’s nothing wrong with any of that “busy work," I hope I can convince you that at least some of your time should be devoted to taking very good care of yourself. We know that five habits pay handsome dividends in terms of extra years of disease-free life: eating well, exercising regularly, maintaining or attaining a healthy weight, and abstaining from tobacco and heavy drinking. We have written about all of these issues in previous columns, so I won’t review many details, but a few specifics are important for our present situation.

Eating a high-quality diet is more difficult when we have to depend on others to bring it in to us. So, don’t stress about small things that aren’t just right. Work to eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, fish (especially salmon and other cold water fish), legumes and nuts, but don’t expect to be able to do it all the time. Remember that the deep colors of those fruits and veggies indicate the variety of antioxidants that exist in them. Those antioxidants help our immune systems fight infection. Go very light on red and processed meats.

Tobacco in any form and more than one alcoholic drink a day harm immune function. Exercise stimulates our immune system. Thirty to 60 minutes a day of moderate exercise (walking at a rate that makes you a little short of breath) is probably near the optimal amount. Too much exercise, that is exercise to exhaustion, isn’t good for immune function. Adequate sleep is also needed for optimal immune function.

One of your sessions of intentional breathing can be at bedtime, doubling as relaxation in preparation for sleep.

The COVID-19 virus can attack many body systems, but it usually hits the respiratory system hardest. Intentional breathing, a meditative practice that strengthens respiratory muscles and decreases stress levels, can be done in two 10-minute sessions a day. Here’s how:

Sit up in a comfortable chair or cross-legged on the floor with your head, neck and spine in a straight line, arms resting on your thighs. Close your eyes and visualize yourself in a peaceful environment. Take a full, deep breath filling your lungs. Place your hand on your abdomen and feel it expand before your chest rises. Inhale through your nose for three seconds and exhale through your mouth for six seconds. As you wish, increase times for inhalation and exhalation, keeping the 1:2 ratio (e.g. in 4, out 8; in 5, out 10).

Hydration is important for good respiratory function, so drink plenty of water every day. I suggest drinking an extra glass of water at the beginning of each meal.

At least as important as our physical health in this stressful time is our mental health. What can we do to improve our mental health? Focus on the things we can do: Go outside (wearing our masks if we’ll be in public) and enjoy nature; call, FaceTime or Zoom meet with family, friends, colleagues; write notes, letters, maybe even poems. Practice being more “in the moment," more mindful and supportive of those around you, and more flexible and accepting of what we can do with the present, rather than of what we can’t do with it.

Karen Rommelfanger of Emory University and Alvaro Ibanez CEO of SharpBrains have summed up where we are: “We have an opportunity before us to establish an even stronger and more resilient global community, one that practices both physical and mental hygiene. Now is the time for individual and collective action to shift to a healthier ‘new normal’ for all.”