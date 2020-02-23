Aging for Amateurs: How effective are stem cell therapies?

An article on the front page of the Feb. 8 Post and Courier recently discussed the use of stem cells in treating an injured green sea turtle. You may have seen large advertisements for “regenerative medicine” or stem cell therapy in this paper. But what are stem cell therapies and how effective are they?

The International Center for Stem Cell Research has an excellent website with an overview called “Nine things to know about stem cell treatments.” It begins: “Stem cells have tremendous promise to help us understand and treat a range of diseases, injuries and other health-related conditions. Their potential is evident in the use of blood stem cells to treat diseases of the blood, a therapy that has saved the lives of thousands of children with leukemia; and can be seen in the use of stem cells for tissue grafts to treat diseases or injury to the bone, skin and surface of the eye. Important clinical trials involving stem cells are underway for many other conditions and researchers continue to explore new avenues using stem cells in medicine.”

That introduction gives the current state of the art in stem cell therapy. Blood stems cells are used to treat some diseases of the blood, most commonly childhood leukemia. Stem cells from bone, skin and the cornea of the eye are also used to treat disease or injury to these tissues. Other uses of stem cells are experimental. So beware of stem cell therapies offered outside these uses unless they are part of a registered clinical trial.

Why not try a stem cell therapy if there is not an effective treatment for a disease? Is there nothing to lose? Unfortunately, there is potentially a lot. The stem cell treatment may make your condition worse or harder to take care of, or there may be complications from the treatment itself. Some experimental therapies may make you ineligible for future clinical trials. Out-of-pocket expenses can be substantial since most insurer and government health insurance do not cover experimental therapies.

Different types of stem cells exist in each organ and tissue in the body. While a few stem cells have the ability to produce multiple tissues, these are very uncommon in adults and research in producing more of these “pluri-potential” stem cells is at a very early stage. So beware of any therapy that proposes to treat an illness or injury of one organ or part of the body with stem cells from a different part of the body.

Remember that cells from your own body are not automatically safe when used in treatments. When blood cells or tissues are removed and treated to attempt to activate or concentrate stems cells, they may be contaminated (with bacteria, viruses or fungi) and may cause disease when reinjected. In some clinics, the altered cells are injected into tissues where they normally don’t occur. While often these injected cells fail to do anything, they may reproduce abnormally, potentially producing a benign or malignant tumor.

It can be hard to tell the difference between doctors conducting legitimate clinical trials and clinics selling unproven treatments. Beware of practitioners or clinics that use patient testimonials on the internet, Facebook or in newspaper ads to market their treatments instead of science-based evidence.

Responsibly conducted clinical trials are necessary for the development of new therapies. If you have an illness or injury that is difficult to treat, ask your physician if there are experimental therapies, such as stem cells, that might help you. And ask for his/her help in finding a clinical trial if you are willing to try an experimental therapy.

What about that injured turtle? The article describes weakness of his flippers, which suggests injury to nerves rather than a bony problem. Perhaps VetStem, the lab that discounted their work on the stem cells from another green turtle, is involved in legitimate clinical trials and is able to produce nerve growth-promoting stem cells. Let’s hope so!