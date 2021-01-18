Aging for Amateurs: Having gratitude in the stormiest of weather

On the last day of 2020, I retreated to the Audubon Swamp Park for a solitary afternoon walk. A light rain was falling and the sky was slate. I expected to have the gloomy swamp to myself to mirror my broodings on the past year. I had just delivered an oximeter to a friend whose husband was in the hospital with COVID, so the weight of the year was heavy on my mind.

To my surprise, other people were out there, too. You may have noticed that when you’re strolling in the rain for no practical reason, howdy-do’s often become more than mere pleasantries, and such was the case that afternoon. “Great day for a walk, hmm?”

“Couldn’t be better! You can’t judge a day by the weather, you know.”

And I knew then — a surprise even to me — what this column would be about. The attitude, outlook, frame of mind, of gratitude. Let me explain.

If the year 2020 had been weather, we could call it a "Category Hugo" hurricane. Everyone on the planet experienced turbulence, ranging from worry and inconvenience to sheer catastrophe; and American society was almost ripped apart by heartbreaking violence, racial enmity, rampant wildﬁres and relentless Gulf hurricanes, unprecedented political disfunction — on top of all the suﬀering stemming from the pandemic.

And the ﬁrst weeks of 2021 have been even worse.

So what’s all this got to do with gratitude? Just this: It’s easy to think about gratitude when things are good and we’re “counting our blessings” — in pretty weather, to follow the metaphor. But sometimes easy is cheap. And when it comes to gratitude, easy can even deceive us.

I realized this truth about gratitude only after I had become an old man — though I noticed something a long time ago. It caught my attention that it’s not the wealthy and comfortable who seemed most keen with gratitude, but more often people who are poor or in frail health. It was an epiphany to move from a privileged university campus to a town in the Congo where life was basic. Many of those people glowed with gratitude for life itself, and the things of life were received with appreciation and not taken for granted. You could tell by their ﬂuency in sharing that they even felt rich.

I saw it again later as a neighbor, a pastor and then as a hospice chaplain. Gratitude was most manifest with the poor, frail, and old. In fact, with old people, it was the jewel of their personalities. Not always — we can be pretty cranky too — but sometimes beautifully so.

The thought that struck me that soggy afternoon in the swamp was this: You can’t judge a day by its weather, nor can you judge a year by its weather, even if it’s a Category 5. No matter what hand we’re dealt, there is an underlying goodness in life itself. Knowing that simple truth in our ﬂesh and bone is the real ground for gratitude.

Gratitude rises from within like a deep call and it transforms our days. Gratitude is not something that we express after we received something: It is already there, clothing the gift with meaning.

“Thanks” has objects. “Gratitude” doesn’t have objects. Gratitude is an energy of our life itself. It is the meaning we bring to what we have. And the meaning, as poet David Whyte says, is that “we understand and are equal to the gifted nature of life.”

Whyte takes it further. “Gratitude is not a passive response to something we have been given, gratitude arises from paying attention, from being awake in the presence of everything that lives within and without us.”

And what better place could you ﬁnd to let gratitude rise from being awake and attentive than a Lowcountry swamp? Lung and kidney of our landscape, teeming with life even in the depths of winter?

Listen to Whyte again:

“Gratitude is the understanding that many millions of things come together and live together and mesh together and breathe together in order for us to take even one more breath of air, that the underlying gift of life and incarnation as a living, participating human being is a privilege; that we are miraculously part of something, rather than nothing."

He continues as though speaking of the year just past. “Even if that something is temporarily pain or despair, we inhabit a living world, with real faces, real voices, laugher, the color blue, the green of the ﬁelds, the freshness of the cold wind, or the tawny hue of a winter landscape.”

That quickens my heart! And makes me hungry to practice “being awake in the presence of everything that lives within and without us.”

Opening the space for gratitude also opens a space for compassion and care for living things and landscapes. We become aware emotively as well as intellectually that our kin are suﬀering from the environmental crisis that’s upon us. Gratitude kindles motivation, guidance in pursuing environmental justice, and real eﬀort to protect life’s web that we belong to.

Maybe it is the triple link between paying attention, gratitude and heartfelt care that lifts an afternoon walk in nature from romanticism to love. Love acts.

So here’s a recipe for gratitude. Get out in your yard, a park, or a wild place of your choosing. Better go alone if you’re afraid somebody might think you’re dotty. Wander around until something calls you into a little conversation. It can be a shell, ﬂower, bird, anything that ﬁnds you. For me, that day, it was the riddled skeleton of a swamp tupelo. Focus your attention, contemplate it, ask of it: "What is your story? How did you get started? What force moves in you? What challenges made you bend and twist? Who else do you support? What do you need to thrive?" Listen attentively and let the object speak in you.

Practice wonder! Learn the landscape like a child does. Get lost, as Wesley did, in “wonder, love, and praise.” But be prepared: Nature’s messages are real but not always soothing. After all, hurricanes and COVID-19 are part of nature too. Real gratitude can handle that.

Peter Gomes was the buoyant university minister at Harvard for almost 40 years. When he was greeted by someone on the street with “How are you?”, he didn’t just answer “Fine, thanks.” His frequent response was, “I ﬂourish!” Took them by surprise, I’m sure, but that’s the arising, irrepressible energy of gratitude.