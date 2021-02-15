Aging for Amateurs: 'Good living' via tenets of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness

We used to get a kick out of die-hards referring to the ruinous Civil War as the “Late Unpleasantness.” It was not so funny — chilling, really — when we heard people dismissing the ruinous attack on the U.S. Capitol and Congress on Jan. 6 as a “freedom of speech rally.”

Like the Civil War, the ﬂag-emblazoned riot in January was stirred up by (so-called) patriotism. Also like the Civil War, it brought long-simmering, under-the-surface violence and division in American society to a boil and forced the nation to face the question, "Who is a 'real' American?"

This column is not a political commentary. Our concern is aging well, growing into age and not declining into it, thinking with a “beginner’s mind” (amateur, in other words) about becoming an elder and taking on the responsibilities of the oﬃce. The question before us today, then, might be put this way: How do we grow into the ideas or principles that deﬁne us as Americans?

Whose ideas? What principles? The Declaration of Independence begins by holding certain truths to be “self-evident,” and those truths include the “unalienable rights” of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Let’s start there.

When we are young, we tend to take “life” for granted. The tasks of childhood and adolescence revolve around “liberty" — becoming autonomous (think the terrible twos), increasingly capable and independent, our own person. True, there’s a lot of “pursuit of happiness” in adolescence, to the consternation of parents, but the main dynamic in that stage is checking out “free to be me” — testing limits, experimenting with behaviors and grasping new-found powers and liberties. Liberty may be more of an impulse than a principle then, but we understand and make allowances as long as it doesn’t get destructive. That’s the part of life when we ﬁrm up our individuality.

When we’re in early and middle adulthood, I wonder if “pursuit” is not the operative idea. To strive, to seek, to ﬁnd — Tennyson’s words — a partner in life, a livelihood or career, a family, a reputation among peers, accomplishment in something we love, all of that and more. Pursuing those things that make for happiness is just what adults do, complicated as that can be.

But when we’re in older years, it’s not liberty or the pursuit of what we think makes for happiness that arrest our attention. It is “life.” Losses and close calls have taught us how precious and fragile life is. We have savored life long enough to taste and enjoy its many ﬂavors. We have outgrown junk food and our taste has matured for what is honest and real. Some have raised families and grown right along with the kids as they matured.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

All of those lessons help us get beyond individualism — “it’s all about me” — and see life more broadly. That is, seeing ourselves as interconnected with others we love and care for, with communities (and pods!) that give us joy and meaning, and with nature as we experience more deeply our kinship, even interdependency, with all life. In other words, the more we value our own life, the more we value its many dimensions, layers, interconnections. Such seeing and valuing are real helps toward caring beyond "me," beyond family or tribe, beyond caste.

Of course we grow larger in our understanding of liberty and the pursuit of happiness, too — just as our nation enlarged its understanding of those ideas. Partly as an outcome of the forces at play in the Civil War, the nation came to recognize that “all men” referenced in the Declaration included the enslaved, people of color and, yes, women — not just White male landholders like Jeﬀerson. We are still growing into that consciousness.

Increasing insight into life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness puts us on the path toward being a “real” American. Moving a step further, let’s try going beyond our native documents to consider an enlarged, “elder” understanding of life. It requires changing the static noun "life" to the active verb "living."

Word has migrated up from South America of a movement, strong among communities of indigenous peoples, called "buen vivir." Literally that means “good living.” I read about it in a recent article by Guatemalan teacher Nestor Medina titled “You are me and I am you.” That principle of reciprocity embodied in buen vivir ampliﬁes what many North American elders have learned about respecting life.

“Buen vivir provides a framework for understanding life, people, community, and the divine from the vantage point of mutual coexistence,” Medina said. “Diverse peoples are celebrated as heirs to diverse forms of knowledge and life experiences. ... Nature is not seen as a material repository of potential products for consumption. If something happens to nature, the entire structure of life falls out of balance and the future of life itself is at risk.” The end game, he says, is to work together to “ensure the survival of the human community today and for seven generations to come.”

The basic mutuality underlying “good living” could feed a growing hunger in many Americans for a more generative view of “life.” It may be our best contribution as elders toward a durable, restorative patriotism. Our country has suﬀered compound traumas in these last years. The cloth of our society has been badly torn. Wounded nature is punishing us severely. We long for a vision that respects and encompasses the individual, the traditions of our communities, AND the hidden and ecological life that sustains us.

As elders who are also Americans, our job description is to lead in growing into our own deﬁning truths. Chicago pastor Otis Moss III oﬀers a compass that I ﬁnd helpful: “We seek to be a nation where diﬀerent does not mean deﬁcient, color does not mean caste, and gender is not, and shall not be, restricted by glass ceilings. We seek to be a nation where children are able to laugh and will not hunger in the night and where elders are cared for and celebrated.” That, I believe, is a good guide to living, being free, and pursuing happiness.