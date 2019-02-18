Older people who touch the edges of the cold shadow of loneliness, or sometimes fall under its full shadow, don’t need convincing that friends are important. Loneliness makes us unhappy and unhealthy and it can shorten our life. No statistics needed.
And those who have friends know their good fortune. We know in our bones how vitally important friendships are.
When it comes to friendships of a genuinely satisfying quality, social media doesn't help much. Bret Stephens wrote last year in the New York Times, “The deeper reason that technology so often disappoints and betrays us is that it promises to make easy things that, by their intrinsic nature, have to be hard. Tweeting and trolling are easy. Mastering the arts of conversation and measured debate is hard. Texting is easy. Writing a proper letter is hard. ... Having a thousand friends on Facebook is easy. Maintaining six or seven close adult friendships over the space of many years is hard.”
These technologies are relatively new to us in the older generation, so we may not be tempted to rely on them for connecting or for defining “friend." We remember what good friendship was like before Facebook. We hold memories of special friends from childhood and other chapters in our life. New friendships enrich us. And we treasure the mature friendships we have brought with us over the space of many years.
What then has our experience taught us about the art of friendship? It never hurts to go over the basics, or to challenge ourselves to practice the art better.
A first step in friendship is recognizing common interests, pure and simple. We enjoy spending time with a person because we like some of the same things. That’s how we strike up a conversation. “I love your photography! What kind of camera do you use?” or “How ‘bout them Tigers!” So far, easy as pie.
The next step in deepening friendship is feeling safe with the other person. That means trusting him or her not to harm you, bore you, use you or betray you. Relational trust grows out of increasing empathy, commitment, patience and understanding. It means listening, asking a question and waiting for a full answer, not using it as a cue for jumping in about ourselves. It means giving our attention, not our opinions. Friendship takes time.
But feeling safe with somebody else also requires that I feel safe with myself. With age we realize that we may and must “friend” ourselves, or to be more exact, we must befriend our true self. Not the “ego self” that can deflate or inflate us, can make us feel unworthy of the other person’s friendship or feel that we are better than they are. Not the intellectual self, or the flirtatious self, or any role we’ve learned to play. Our own imperfect and stumbling but real self that we are growing into. When we give our own imperfect self some love, we are more likely to see others as being like us and want to make friends with them.
Put another way, when we can allow our true self to be honest and speak its truth, providing it the safety, calm and acceptance it needs, then we can listen to another person’s truth, and friendship becomes real. That is not easy. That’s hard.
One thing I’ve noticed in friendships, though, is that when one person starts speaking from the heart, such as about the loss of a marriage or feelings about getting old, that almost always frees the other to speak at the same level of vulnerability. At worst, it becomes oneupmanship in misery (“Let me tell you how much I’VE suffered!”) and the conversation gets stuck in some version of the “organ recital." When deeply heard, though, speaking from the heart moves the friendship to a new level of trust.
When a friendship reaches this level, I believe a third thing starts to happen. It happens more subtly in mature age than it does when we were young, but it happens. Friends change each other. Even when we are not together for months or years, maybe even if our friend is now gone, we hold the friend in silent dialogue and tend to act in ways our friend would acknowledge as coming from our best self. A real friend helps us be more authentic.
This could be called “truing up” the self, a phrase I learned from Dr. George Orvin, a long-time child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Medical University of South Carolina. Our friends influence our personality and our behavior over time like the soil, weather and barrel influence the grape in making a fine wine.
Not that these shaping influences are planned or even conscious. David Whyte is right when he says in "Consolations," “... The ultimate touchstone of friendship is not improvement, either of the other nor of the self, the ultimate touchstone is witness, the privilege of having been seen by someone and the equal privilege of being granted the sight of the essence of another, to have walked with them and to have believed in them, and sometimes just to have accompanied them for however brief a span, on a journey impossible to accomplish alone.”
Give me a witness! That’s what it is about friendship. We “witness” each other as we journey together. We are the ”clerk of record” for each other over the years, marking the changes with interest and sometimes forgiveness, showing up and paying attention. Sometimes friendship between elders reaches mystic proportions (“soul friend”); and sometimes it doesn’t feel mystical at all, just a steady and natural mutual respect, affection and understanding.
And sometimes it’s like the verse from the Song of Solomon that my wife and I have engraved inside our wedding bands: “This is my beloved and this is my friend.”
Whatever form it takes, what a life-giving thing friendship is in our mature years.