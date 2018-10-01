A new book title, “Canoeing the Mountains,” caught my eye! Author Tod Bolsinger writes, “When Lewis and Clark reached the Continental Divide” (after rafting and canoeing the length of the Missouri River), “they expected to find a river that would allow them to paddle easily to the Pacific Ocean. What they saw instead were the Rocky Mountains.”
Surprise! When the explorers found there was not going to be a water route to the Pacific, they must have felt a moment of defeat and despair. How could they canoe mountains? Their mission was a failure. What they had to do then was either give up or dig down for their real purpose: not discovering a “water route” but finding a way to reach the Pacific.
The book is actually about the challenge to the Church and other religious institutions today, which is not to “paddle harder” — keep doing the same things that brought them to this point, that used to work fine — but to adapt to radically new conditions and culture, which requires laying down the paddles and tackling a different terrain in a different way.
I thought of this jarring image of “canoeing the mountains” when an acquaintance retired from a distinguished career in which he was well known for mastery. He had had a long and great river-paddle but now he faced the Rocky Mountains: He must now re-invent himself.
That’s one example of a Rocky Mountains moment, but we know the crisis doesn’t come upon us only with retirement. Any major life change can place us in front of that Continental Divide, when strategies we’ve been using successfully to give our lives meaning will just not work any more in our new situation.
There was Odysseus, heroic warrior and famous sailor, on his long way home to Ithaca and his family after the Trojan War. He stopped off in Hades where the old seer Teiresias told him what he had to do. When he should finally reach his destination, the small island of Ithaca, and set his house in order there, he is to make a further journey. He must go the mainland and travel inland until he is in a place where nobody has ever heard of him or ever even heard of the sea.
He will carry an oar with him, emblem of his illustrious former life, and bury it in the ground there. Then to get full closure, he is to offer a sacrifice to the god of the sea, a symbol of letting go, forgivenesss and moving on to the next chapter. What he must sacrifice (a wild bull, boar and ram) symbolize the youthful prowess required for his previous journey: Those powers are not what’s needed for the next chapter.
In other words, don’t try to canoe the mountains, Odysseus.
Then, after all that, the old hero is free to return home, free to be “at home," to find inner peace and the blessing of his people.
Speaking personally now, I’ve struggled with that business of burying the oar. I know there are things we have to let go of because if we tried to hang on to them we could not move and grow with life’s changes.
These are often the “instruments” like the job we had, the power or the titles: the canoes that got us to this place, the oar that defined Odysseus. Many of us, myself included, look for any reason not to bury that oar, surrender those canoes.
But there are also things we hold on to because we would stop being ourselves if we lost them. These are our deeper values, goals or purposes, “a way to the Pacific.” The key is discernment of what to bury and what to keep. What to leave behind because it belonged to a different chapter in our life, and what to keep because it’s part of our deeper purpose.
A lot of people pull up stakes and move to South Carolina when they retire. Some catch fire in their new place and make it home and make priceless contributions in their new community. They can mine the skills and seasoning acquired over a productive career, but now they offer those skills in brand-new ways, guided by their deeper values, to people not awed by their reputation or credentials and not competitive with them.
Talk to a person like that. What you may find is not the energy of conquest, competition and control as when someone is striving to get ahead, not so much. Instead you sense the kind of energy that’s devoted to making a better, more livable community-home. I know some people like that who retired to Charleston and are working creatively to help us respond to climate change and the effects of flooding. They did something else in their first-journey careers. Now, in their life’s second journey, they are acting in a new way out of the deep values they did not bury but brought with them to grace their home.
They are “amateurs” — lovers — motivated to protect and care for what they love.