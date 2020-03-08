Aging for Amateurs: Facing loved one's mortality teaches us to savor every moment

A month ago, my husband, Bert Keller, wrote in this space about his experience of spending three days in “horizontal orbit” in the hospital, and how that experience was transformative, basically, that he learned the meaning of surrender.

What Bert did not know at the time he wrote was that there was more of the horizontal orbit experience to come.

There was a third trip to the hospital, and because he was unconscious for a good bit of it, he was unaware of the frightening roller coaster ride he was on. But I was aboard that roller coaster with him and was witness to the more frightening parts of the ride.

We aging amateurs are keenly aware that at some time in the future, we’ll be forced to let go of those people we love most: a spouse, a partner, a close friend. We sometimes come to grips with that inevitability when one of us passes a milestone such as entering into a new decade of life or of marriage. And sometimes, as for me, it’s a near-miss that brings us face to face with the reality of inevitable loss.

The journey towards acceptance of inevitable loss began for me with a dramatic, tangible event. I watched as my husband’s blood pressure dropped and he twice lost consciousness. As I called out to him to wake up, to stay with us, my mind could think only, "He can’t die now, we have more life to live together, we have more adventures ahead!" At the same time, I was aware that my thoughts were selfish; we’d had plenty of good times and great adventures. During the ambulance ride to the ER, my thoughts became a single mantra: Let him live, let him live.

The next eight days brought ricocheting thoughts. In even-keeled times, in hospital rooms or ICU waiting rooms, I expanded my wish for him to survive to include the hope that he’d be given more time to make a difference in the world. And some of my thoughts took a humorous turn: He can’t die now, I don’t know enough about him to write an obituary! Then, when the worst episode of all took place, when the hospital room filled with nurses and doctors and he was whisked away to the ICU, the mantra returned: Let him live, let him live!

He did live. With 12 units of fresh blood and four of plasma, and with his hemoglobin rising, he has begun the slow journey of convalescence. For him, it’s a lesson of patience. He tells me that the Greek word hypomone has come to mind. He says that in Biblical Greek hypomone translates as “patience” and “endurance.” He waits, he holds on, he endures.

And what lesson have I learned, what am I learning? I have learned that a confrontation with mortality, one’s own or that of a loved one, is an event of distillation. Petty bickering, arguments, disappointments all drop by the wayside.

Like Hans Christian Andersen’s steadfast tin soldier, who is tossed into a fire that consumes all but his “tiny tin heart,” the heart of a relationship with someone we love is all that matters.

I have learned to deeply appreciate those in the medical field who not only know what they are doing, but who do it with deep compassion.

I have learned that what I’ve known intellectually: that my husband and I will be separated some day by death. I now it know with my heart.

Married or single, we all know that there are those we love whom we do not want to lose. Aging causes us to wonder which of us will die first. We wonder what life will be like for the one who survives. And we know that those questions can’t be answered.

But we can live fully in the present. In Act III of Thornton Wilder’s "Our Town," Emily, the young mother who has died in childbirth, asks the stage manager, “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? Every, every minute?” The stage manager replies, “No. Saints and poets maybe, they do some.”

We may not be saints or poets, but those of us who are aging and facing the reality of separation by death, can try — every, every minute — to savor what we have.