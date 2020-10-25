Aging for Amateurs: Elders play a transforming role in politics

My little posse of retired Presbyterian ministers growing old together meets twice a month outdoors in a park. Recently we were talking politics. What else do people talk about these days?

After the usual moaning and grousing, the conversation turned to what we were going to do about it, and that’s when things got interesting.

What sparked interest was not argument — we were all on the same page politically — nor any novel political strategies, but the recognition that we are all taking a different, less-active role in public life today than we were 10, 20, 30 years ago. And since our ages span 13 years, differences in our approach to political involvement showed up between youngest and oldest.

So what’s happening to cause those changes?

What’s happening, I think, is the whole dynamic of aging. It’s not that energy levels drop, and it’s definitely not that current politics don’t alarm us. It’s that life itself changes in the second half with profound shifts of mind and habit that continue to change as we move through old age. Let’s think about that life change for a minute.

By the time men or women have worked through the tasks and trials of middle age with raising a family, working a career, making a place in the community and building an identity, most have learned to be humble. Not just because of their mistakes, bad choices or unfulfilled dreams.

Even the most successful see now that some of the things they fought for have proved to be superficial, useless or even wrong. Gradually we learn simply to withdraw our energy from these things, rather than fight them or vainly promote them, and to pay more attention to a few genuine things and to the laws of our own being.

“Laws” may not be the best word when it comes to our being. Elders report that old rules and boundaries seem less real as our personality grows and our lives expand to encompass new, different people and unplanned experiences. And as our horizons expand, we become more accepting, more forgiving and more ourselves.

Our selfhood is less something to boost and more something to share. Instead of defining ourselves by what makes us different, we look for things we have in common. The more human we become, the more we value the humanity in others. Even people we disagree with. All this affects our politics.

But hold on. Does that mean we lose sight of the principled core we have forged over the years? Not necessarily. Those things that gave substance to our moral life are more ours than ever. They still shape our politics. We just don’t use them as weapons to attack others. Using our best values as weapons against others backfires on us.

Richard Rohr tells us why: “We all become a well-disguised mirror image of anything that we fight too long or too directly. That which we oppose determines the energy and frames the questions after a while. You lose all your inner freedom.”

So we fight less, and with more discernment, because inner freedom is what being an elder is about. The inner voice that called us earlier to take a stand in public life for what we believed, it still speaks, and now calls us more insistently to the freedom of just being who we are. Therein lies what authority and influence we have: the simplicity of being who we are, and of staying connected to practices, such as walking or prayer, that give us heart.

We speak when needed, but as Rohr says, “If you talk too much or too loud, you are usually not an elder.”

If that is true, and I believe it is, then it follows that the most potent role elders can take in politics is to go beneath contentious issues to the moral and spiritual things at stake. You witness what’s true and important to you on the road you’ve traveled, especially how you’ve dealt with failures and disappointments.

Put questions to the young that shake up their politics: What is your "great work" and ours as a country? Do you exist for something more than competing with China or creating a new startup? Is there something deeper you are meant to do?

But what about old people who are still activists or political leaders out there fighting for social change?

Anyone moved by the accolades heaped upon U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who fought for racial justice until the day he died at 80, or inspired by the seasoned leadership of Sen. John McCain or the determination of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, knows that elders can be powerful in the public arena.

Advanced age does not disqualify citizens from leadership in public life. For elders who have translated their hard lessons into humility and wisdom, their mature age is an asset, and they have my vote.

Every now and then, though, you see old people who are still full of themselves and eager to express absolute opinions about everything. How different that is from the influence of one who is sharing what they’ve learned with humility and asking the real questions.

I hear what Rohr says of those who have grown old: “We need their deep and studied passion so much more than their superficial and loudly stated principles. We need their peace more than their anger.”

A big gray transformer sits on a utility pole on our street. What goes in is high-voltage, potentially very dangerous electrical current, and what comes out is current that’s useful and productive.

I am trying to take that image with me as we negotiate this fraught political season. Elders have a vital role to play in politics today, and that may be the most difficult, most sensitive, most personally demanding role of all: the role of transformer.

That is also the most crucial, when all is said and done. I was wrong to say elders become “less active” in the political process. The political action of us gray transformers is more urgent than ever. There is another way to live together than by screaming at each other, and elders must help our torn nation find it: transforming anger into peace.