Aging for Amateurs: COVID-19 could wake us up. The trick is to befriend your anxiety.

You hear it all over the place: “We’ve never seen anything like this before!”

Even those of us who lived through the crises of World War II and Vietnam, who were threatened by the polio epidemic when we were young, or who came as refugees to the U.S. to escape violence or poverty, we’ve never seen anything like this before.

What we usually mean is we have never seen a world-wide pandemic that has shut down businesses, social gatherings, schools, sports, even handshaking and hugging, and has kept us cooped up inside our home or apartment.

This is different, and those of us who are older may be most restricted because we are most endangered.

Forced isolation has probably pushed our patience close to the edge. Live alone? Even with the phone and social media, as one woman said, “My aloneness feels more and more like sheer loneliness.”

Live with a spouse or partner? You are probably treading on each other’s last nerve. If patience is a muscle, by this time you have exercised it to exhaustion, and the end is not yet in sight.

Retired people with a fixed, steady income may not worry so much about unemployment or business failure, but we know that our health and lives are most at risk. The vulnerability we feel is like living with a target on our back. We are at high risk and can’t fully armor ourselves from the unseen threat even by washing our hands and keeping our distance.

Other generations have been in this strait before us, and for them it was worse because they usually had no idea where the danger was coming from or how to protect against it. But now it’s our turn to experience acute vulnerability. What does this mean for us? For you?

For some, it’s like this: You are totally alert, sometimes even obsessing over the news. You’re all in. Your conversation with the universe is stripped down to basic things. The threat of death or losing a loved one causes you to love more deeply and verbally. This crisis of consciousness also creates anxiety. You live in an uncertain world, and the older you get, the more you’ve realized how little control you actually have. That seems to be a given. And now all the uncertainty is amplified by the coronavirus.

That is anxiety shouting through a megaphone! What I’m asking, though, is this: Could it be shouting at you to stop and re-examine your life, even jolting your life to a more authentic level?

Consider at this critical time: How can you accept your anxiety — not fighting it by denial, drowning it in drink or self-pity, or wallowing in it by obsessing over the news — so that you can listen to that deeper conversation your most real self is having with reality?

Can you think of ways to keep your anxiety or outright fear from deafening you or distracting you from that conversation? To keep your focus on loving and caring more deeply and not on your fears? To not let anxiety sap you of your strength and hope and “drive” — what you’ve been living for?

Because that’s what the deeper conversation is about, isn’t it? How to stay connected with what gives you power and purpose?

How can we do this, accept our anxiety but keep it out of the driver’s seat, keep focused for the deeper conversation and stay grounded? That’s the crucial question we each answer for ourselves. Because anxiety is a condition in which deeper meaning can be found, or reaffirmed.

Elders need a “practice” that give us focus and grounding. One thing I do that helps me with anxiety is walking. When possible, I walk in one of the nature preserves around Charleston. Walking in the city, my path often leads to the U.S. Customhouse downtown.

When I’m there, I do a quirky but muscular exercise for both body and spirit. I have found that it takes me exactly the amount of time to climb up the 32 steps on the waterfront side and back down again as it does to thoughtfully say the 23rd Psalm. When I reach the top porch, I am in the valley of the shadow of death, and I hit the ground again on “dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Saying the psalm while walking up and down the steps does more than take my mind off my knees. I also notice things. Like, for example, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.” Interesting! Here we are in the presence of the pandemic, the life-threatening coronavirus that cuts no deals, and it’s right there, in the presence of this enemy (that is, when we are fully conscious of our situation), that the abundant table is set for us. Where our head is anointed and our cup overflows.

Point: It is not by avoiding the enemy, or denying or fighting the enemy, that we find our nourishment and safety. It is by discovering the grace that is prepared for us in its very presence, and maybe only in its presence! The feast and the grace are most powerfully realized when we are aware that the enemy is here.

Think of this coronavirus as a shout through anxiety’s loudspeaker to stop us in our tracks and jolt us into a truer, more awakened life. What a relief it is to befriend anxiety. That’s the grace, that’s the abundant table.

Richard Rohr, in his late 70s, said it this way: When people are led to the edge of their coping strategies and feel close to the breaking point, they discover instead a larger life. Instead of breaking down, they break through.

Take good care of yourselves and your households, elders of the tribe, and we will do the same at our house.