Aging for Amateurs: Become an artist of your days

Maybe we have two worlds. One that we belong to and one that belongs to us. One world out there that gives us a deﬁnite shape and bearing as we interact with its realities; one inside that ﬁlls that shape with meaning and with feeling, a more subtle reality.

Now and again they seem to be the same. Easter Sunday afternoon, a delighted little 3-year-old girl is ﬁnding eggs and other prizes lightly hidden in the backyard. Old grandparents are watching and encouraging, feeling their own wonder and delight — and more besides. The “more” is memory, a complex inner life played like a violin by the occasion.

The little girl is constructing an inner life within the wondrous shape of this family event. The grandparents’ wonder is shaped by 80 years of ﬁguring things out, feeling stymied and perplexed and sometimes mysteriously lifted. Their joy has overtones of a lifetime of laughter and tears. All brought together NOW. The little girl is discovering the outside world and bringing it inside. The old ones are bringing to the event all they have internalized over the long years and are near overwhelmed with wonder and delight.

In old age, the “now and again, they seem the same” — the “outside world” event plus all the inward memory and meaning we bring to it — becomes more regular, more normal. That change is worth thinking about.

Let me try to put it in terms of a religious journey. The simplicity of childhood’s “ﬁrst naïveté” naturally grows more complex as we mature, caused by questions, doubts and perspectives introduced from “outside the box.” This softens the edges of defended certitudes and allows for more exploration, open-mindedness and mystery.

This dynamic in our inward world gets reinforced as we consciously get unstuck from systems or roles that deﬁned who we were — one way of looking at retirement! We shed the false gravity we carried for much of our lives. That lets us enter old age with a lightness of spirit, graciousness and sense of permission that we may not have felt since childhood.

Beliefs and practices instilled in us during our “ﬁrst naïveté” evolve over a lifetime. Many elders ﬁnd they continue to give strength to get through the trials and suﬀerings of age. Those beliefs and practices may keep us from romantic spiritual dispositions without deep roots. And, as pastor and author Brian McLaren says, we need deﬁnite beliefs not because their objects are necessarily true, but because “they enable us to stand on steady spots from which the truth may be glimpsed.”

Glimpsing truth, testing it by our experience, and then acting on what we ﬁnd, can true up the inside world and bring a renewed sense of purpose as we age. We need that.

I have seen, over and over, men and women in the later stages of life removing the worn ﬁlters of their social and religious conditioning and learning to trust more their own inner guidance. They ﬁnd delight in a new kind of freedom that comes from deepening their relationship with the Spirit both within and beyond themselves.

Some of these people become Wise Women, poets, saints or elders who are respected in the community for their equanimity and maturity of judgment. Some are less noticed but just as authentic. One of Rabbi Reb Zalman Schacter-Shalomi’s friends put it this way: “By spirituality, I don’t mean being zapped by a lightning bolt from God. I mean making the commitment in our everyday lives to practice compassion and forgiveness as our full-time job. Are you kind when you drive on the freeway? Can you forgive the grocery clerk for his temporary irritable behavior? Have you made peace with the members of your family?”

With age, the inner world gains priority over the outer world. As our sphere of action and agency diminishes, how we interpret and deal with things grows in importance. That may be our “calling” in old age: to show the outer world how to deal with life from a reservoir — deep or not so deep yet real — of wisdom, or maturity or spiritual courage, whatever word seems right.

Here are four promptings along that path from the experience of an amateur just into his ninth decade. See if they correspond with the promptings within yourself.

Practice gratitude. The experience of overwhelming gratitude is so clear and absolute that it humbles everything else, including religious trappings, coming as it does straight from the soul. Gratitude brings us into the living presence of grace and beauty — some would say the Spirit. It is the original religious impulse. Make friends with loss and diminishment. Old age can be a diﬃcult time when the body becomes more inﬁrm. Joints wear out; we are more vulnerable to sickness; we are likely to become more dependent. We feel our abilities ebbing. Making friends with loss has to do with coming to terms with our mortality. Learn to trust that no matter what, good is happening. Invest in your personal community. Keep friendships alive and fresh by staying in touch. Make sure you are not harboring a grudge, and if you are, work it out. Seek reconciliation with any family members you are estranged from. Get active with groups that mean something to you. And don’t be too proud to recognize when you need help and to ask for it. Look at the world mindfully, like an amateur (or a 3-year-old child!) — wide-eyed with wonder, curiosity and novelty. Spending time in nature is a proven way of doing this. Developing a practice with unlimited potential, such as gardening, painting or photography, birding or grandparenting, is a sustained way of keeping the fresh “beginner’s mind” regardless of age. One wise person calls this our “second naïveté.”

The last word goes to Irish poet John O’Donohue in “To Bless the Space Between Us.” He doesn’t use the words wisdom or spirituality, but that is what he is talking about.

“Each of us is an artist of our days,” he says. “The greater our integrity and awareness, the more original and creative our time will become.”

Amen to that!