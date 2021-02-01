Aging for Amateurs: Another pandemic and we haven't even gotten a handle on this one!

I’m writing this column on the day I was given my second COVID-19 vaccine.

That was about six hours ago and all I have is a little soreness in my arm. In two to three weeks I’ll be 95 percent less likely to catch the coronavirus if I’m exposed to it. What a gift! Get your vaccinations as soon as you can! But, remember, even after the second vaccination, the mask needs to stay on when you are out. And social distancing and thorough hand-washing are still important.

But what about this new pandemic? It is the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. While it is not as deadly as COVID-19, or the carnage that will occur if we don’t get climate change under control, it is predicted by experts in infectious diseases to cause at least 10 million deaths worldwide every year by 2050.

What is driving the problem of antibiotic resistance? A lot of different things, some under our control, some not, some more important to seniors than the rest of the population and some a concern to every human on Earth. Unlike pandemics caused by new viruses, this requires changes in our food choices, the way we regulate food production, the way patients expect to be treated for infections and the way health care professionals use their prescription pads.

The problem of antibiotic resistance stems from the fact that new antibiotic development cannot keep pace with the development of bacterial resistance. It used to take an average of 21 years for bacteria to become resistant when antibiotics were first used. Now it often takes just a year for bacteria to develop drug resistance. So with less “life” for antibiotics, it becomes less and less interesting for drugmakers to be involved in development of new antibiotics. Instead, they’re at work on treatments for more common diseases and lifestyle issues like obesity, arthritis and heart disease. As a result, the FDA gets very few or no new antibiotics to approve most years.

This pandemic has already started. Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) is the most common of these difficult-to-treat infections. Half a million people in the U.S. become infected by it each year and around 30,000 die of it.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Overuse of antibiotics is the primary driver of these and other infections. A study of antibiotic use in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018 showed that seven antibiotic prescriptions were written for every 10 Americans. The researchers concluded that nearly one in three was unnecessary and most were, even worse, for viral illnesses that don’t respond to antibiotics at all.

I know that many times my patients made appointments just to get antibiotics and at least some were downright mad at me when I explained that most likely what they had was a viral infection and antibiotics don’t work.

Please don’t be upset if you don’t get a prescription for an antibiotic every time you think you need one. Let your health care provider use his or her judgment. I’m certainly not saying that getting an unnecessary prescription is always the patient’s fault. I am aware of more than a few physicians who use antibiotics more frequently than necessary. Sometimes it is to avoid a long discussion about why the antibiotic isn’t needed. It may be due to a particular provider’s experience with a severe infection in the past or any one of many other issues. But be open to treatment for an infection that may not include an antibiotic.

COVID-19 may be making things worse. In a recent meta-analysis of 18 studies of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 72 percent received an antibiotic, even though only 8 percent had a bacterial co-infection. The severity of the disease may be leading prescribers to forget about the problem of antibiotic resistance.

Another problem with antibiotic overuse is in livestock. Chickens, beef cattle and farm-raised fish are widely exposed to antibiotics. Even though the Food and Drug Administration banned the use of antibiotics to promote growth in livestock in 2017, government funding cuts for research in the area and oversight in meat-packing facilities have made progress in this area slow.

So, what can seniors do to protect themselves?