After the soprano sings the serene and beautiful Latin phrase, “shall call me blessed,” her last note lingers as the full chorus booms in with “omnes generationes,” that "all generations (shall call me blessed).”

Bach’s Magnificat in D major is full of musical drama, but no other moment rings the bell like that one.

To get my mind ready for Christmas every year, I put on a recording of Bach’s Magnificat and listen, really listen, to it. After almost six decades of that personal ritual, the piece has grown as familiar as a favorite chair, but it never ceases to set me straight. And in the listening, no phrase commands attention more than that exuberant, stormy “all generations.”

Whatever significant days you celebrate at this time of year, they are likely to bring your awareness of “all generations” to the surface.

I remember a time when my wife and I had taken our three children to Birmingham just after Christmas to visit their grandmother — an important part of our holiday and hers.

We were sitting there with the gathered family when the words “omnes generationes” sounded as clear in my mind as though a choir had sung them. Three generations were there together. Some families have up to five at their holiday gatherings.

However many generations are in the room, they remind us of the presence of ancestors; and the youthful energy at the table insists that we acknowledge generations to come.

My grandfather told me the story of his grandfather who sailed across the North Atlantic in a 40-foot sailing vessel, not unlike African refugees trying to make it across the Mediterranean today. He and his wife were two of the estimated one million refugees who emigrated from Ireland to escape the Potato Famine in 1845. I saw their gravestones in an abandoned church cemetery in east Mississippi where they stopped to farm and raise children. I felt that place was holy ground.

Charleston of all places knows how to think in terms of generations. A Dec. 7 editorial in The Post and Courier paid homage to Charles H. Drayton III, who died recently at the age of 101. Ownership of Drayton Hall has been passed down in his family for seven generations. Members of the Bowen family testify that their ancestors came to the same property in the 1670s as enslaved people. That is an impressive line of generations.

Generational consciousness means different things to different people. Some take pride in learning about their genealogy. For others, awareness of suffering, privation or violence in their ancestors’ history is a cause for deep grieving.

James Baldwin asked why, after 400 years in this country, do black people not have the same share of America’s bounty as people who arrived only the day before yesterday? Members of Native American tribes, whose ceremonial practices bring the presence of ancestors very close, are proud to recover the traditions of past generations and also weep for the suffering, the near-annihilation of their ancestors. Likewise Jews whose families were lost in the Holocaust.

Powerful meanings and emotions get compressed into our consciousness of the generational chain we belong to. So it was with Mary, who first sang the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-55), echoing almost word for word the song of Hannah, mother of the Hebrew prophet Samuel, who lived approximately 29 generations before her.

Generations are filled with both glory and tragedy, which are all meaningful. But she was singing about the future: All generations shall call me blessed. I wonder if she sensed then the “mixed” blessing of thinking generationally?

The mother who anchored our family back at that Christmas table when my children were small is no longer with us. And those children are having children of their own now. That’s the thing about generations: They keep moving on. They remind us that nothing remains the same, that time like an ever-rolling stream is both always new and always bearing us and all things away.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Elders, who have lived with this knowledge long enough for it to sink in, know it in our bones. No one I’ve heard has expressed that knowledge with more sensitivity than the Quaker writer Mary C. Morrison.

In her book "Let Evening Come: Reflections on Aging," she tells of that epoch-defining event that comes to many older people: the dismantling of the grand old house that she had lived in for much of her lifetime, raised her children in and made a heart-place for her grandchildren.

There were tears shed during that dismantling time, she said: "They were tears that came from being emotionally moved, all day, every day, by how much we loved and appreciated what we had been lucky enough to have, and give, and share, and shelter, in that wonderful Noah’s Ark of a place, in that pleasant town, being moved and also being awed at the strong sense of what a human life is; how we come, and we go, and others take our place in the stream of life."

It was a feeling like standing beside a great ocean, she said, or looking into space on a starry night. In this major transition from a beloved place to another place, she was aware that her whole perspective on herself in relation to the world was changing.

“Mystery” was the word that kept coming to mind, and with it all the sense of doing our own closure, and being glad we were doing it, and glad that we were making way for those others in the stream. “We had our day/ and look, a new one starts.”

This meaning-heavy season we are in evokes thoughts, memories and feelings of different kinds, and for many they are generational thoughts. Quiet thanks and also grieving for loved ones no longer with us; lively hopes and also apprehension for younger ones coming after.

Thanks for helping us frame our thoughts, Mary C. Morrison, who felt your life blessed and who was glad to be making room for others in the stream.

And thanks to the ancient, the Biblical Mary as well, who believed that because of your one life, the stream would be refreshed and blessing projected for generations to come.