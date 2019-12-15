“Why can’t we tell the truth about aging?”

That’s the subtitle of Arthur Krystal’s recent New Yorker article “Old News," published on Nov. 4, an encyclopedic, entertaining, and informative romp through the expanding library of recent books on aging.

And the answer to that question? As Krystal sees it, old age just isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Getting old is plain hard — “not for sissies”, as the saying goes. He begins with some trenchant reviews of “five chatty accounts meant to reassure us that getting old just means we have to work harder at staying young.” Himself in his early 70s, Krystal is skeptical of such books that aim to convince us that “life gets better after 50,” to borrow from one title. There’s some evidence it may get better for some people, he says. But for others, even if they get more leisure time they feel worse — “the body, tired, aching, shrinking.”

Besides his magisterial survey of the books on aging and his wealth of quotations from Ecclesiastes and Plato to Mae West, a great read, Krystal adds some good common sense of his own (he would resist calling it wisdom). Commenting on “King Lear,” Shakespeare’s dramatic commentary on old age, he got my attention with this: “A contented old age probably depends on what we were like before we became old. Vain, self-centered people will likely find aging less tolerable than those who seek meaning in life by helping others. And those fortunate enough to have lived a full and productive life may exit without undue regret.”

Common sense. For those who have fallen short on embracing their values, reaching out to others, and developing a spiritual practice during their younger lives, old age may bring a sense of regret, and emptiness.

Krystal’s article is a gold mine, and I hope you will find it in print or online and read it.

But, taking a cue from the quotation just above, I felt something was missing from the article. Hinted at, but not spoken. The missing thing is this simple yet crucial dynamic: With age — the second half of life — the “outer” life diminishes (Krystal is very good on that!) and the “inner” or interior life grows larger and more important. That’s the part that needs more careful attention.

No matter if you are generally healthy or if you are one of the 68 percent of Medicare enrollees who have multiple chronic conditions, both the physical and public (“outer”) aspects of life usually decrease as you age and the personal, intimate dimensions of life become more important. If you are wealthy and well insured or poor and can’t retire, same thing. If you are male or female, famous or obscure, recently entering old age or well advanced in years, the same principle applies: If you have a rich interior life, begun in earlier practices such as forming friendships and finding service opportunities, it will rise like bread to fill the space as your physical health wanes and your public life contracts.

Krystal is right, then, when he says that successful aging depends a lot on who we were before we got old. But to put a finer point on it, what saves us from despair when our bodies fall apart and our bandwidth shrinks is that our souls don’t. That’s not to be taken in a narrow, religious sense. Soul is a reference to the inner life — the life of intimate relationships, an enduring energy source, mature values, things that bring you peace, feeling content and at home.

Elders, it is to our advantage to pay attention to the inner life and feed it. So, in recommending Arthur Krystal’s essay for reading, rich and comprehensive as it is, I would also put forward a short reading list of my own. If you have any doubt what “inner life” means, any of these books should fill that term up to the brim with meaning. (Could make good gifts for the season, too!)

First, “Falling Upward: A Spirituality for the Two Halves of Life” by Richard Rohr. Now in his 70s, Rohr guides us through the first half of life when we build the structures that give us ego strength and identity, and the second half of life when we feel the need to fill those structures with meaning — and require new strategies for doing that. Rohr himself is rooted in Franciscan spirituality, but his book is not so much religious as it is human.

Second, “From Age-ing to Sage-ing: A Profound New Vision of Growing Older,” by Zalman Schachter-Shalomi (1995). This zesty and practical teaching by a respected rabbi, influenced by Sufi, Buddhist, Christian and Native American wisdom, created a movement when it was published. From it I learned that "elder" is more like a verb (eldering) than a noun — a way of acting and being in the world, not a title.

A much lighter, shorter book that I love is Daniel Klein’s “Travels with Epicurus: A Journey to a Greek Island in Search of a Fulfilled Life” (2012). The old philosopher (Klein) takes a suitcase of heavy books to read during his sojourn on a Greek island, but finds that he is learning a lot more from the old men who gather regularly at Dimitri’s Tavern — as well as from the much older philosopher (Epicurus) and his way of contentment.

Another fine book is “The Second Half of Life” by cultural anthropologist Angeles Arrien (2005). The most challenging of the four, this book guides the reader through eight “gates of wisdom” into fulfillment of one’s own life’s purpose and dream. These eight thresholds are like “archetypal passageways to deepening our experience of life in our later years.”

Earlier I spoke of the importance of having a nourishing practice. Thoughtful reading of good books is definitely such a practice!