Aging for Amateurs: A New Year and COVID is still here

As we begin 2021, two million or so COVID-19 vaccine doses are in two million or so arms, only a couple of hundred million or so to go.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we need 70 percent to 85 percent of the population to get the COVID-19 vaccine to insure that the virus has nowhere to go and eventually dies out. Please do not be swayed by concerns that the vaccines have been developed so quickly that they have not been adequately studied. They have. But we can’t let our guard down, the coronavirus is still out there now.

In fact, many more people are infected now than in the early days of the pandemic. And we still haven’t ramped up more widespread, frequent testing and contact tracing to allow us to know the real amount of disease: severe cases, more mild ones and the apparently very large group with only minimal or no symptoms.

In a recent column, I reminded you of the places you won’t find me while the pandemic continues.

Several readers noted that I didn’t mention grocery stores or pharmacies specifically. I think these belong to a larger group of places that could be called essential services. And I should have at least given some general guidelines.

These are mostly taken from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, with my additions.

First, if you are sick, stay home. Don’t potentially add to someone else’s problems. In general, use online services if they are available. If they are not, wear your mask and a face shield, which is an extra layer of protection from virus spread when you are inside and can’t maintain social distance.

Do everything you can to limit your time inside whatever store(s) you need. Make lists of what you are after, use touchless payment cards when possible.

Use Google Maps or other websites to find times of lowest occupancy and shop during those hours. For Google Maps, just enter the name or address of the store in the box and scroll down to “popular times..”

Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces with your hands whenever possible. Open doors with your hip or elbow, push buttons with your elbow or your own pen, etc.

Avoid touching anywhere on your face while you are outside your “bubble.”

As much as possible, keep 6 feet of separation from everyone in the store.

Use directional signs for your path through the store if it has them as well as the 6-foot floor markings while waiting in line.

Use hand sanitizer after leaving every store and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home. Then wash them again after you have put away your purchases.

In general, the things you bought are not likely to be contaminated and don’t need additional attention beyond your usual washing of veggies, etc.

The most important exposure when you are outside your home is to other humans who may be carriers of the virus.

What else can we do to keep up our level of resistance to this particularly nasty virus and other attacks on our immune system?

Nothing's really new here, but a New Year’s reminder is in order!

Stay active for at least 30 minutes a day moving, outside if possible.

Don’t smoke.

Eat a diet heavy in fruits and vegetables, and go light on junk food.

Drink plenty of noncaloric liquids, with water being the best.

If you drink alcohol, do so only in moderation. That means one alcoholic drink per day, male or female. And, no, you can’t save them up.

Get adequate sleep. For most adults that is around seven hours a night.

Try to minimize stress. Easy to say but difficult to do. For most, moderate exercise outdoors reduces stress. Meditation and prayer are effective for others.

Being together with those we love is healthy for our immune systems. In this time of social distancing, physical touch is in short supply, so augment it with virtual contact through the phone, notes and Zoom.

Finally, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, don’t put it off any longer!