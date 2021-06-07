Aging for Amateurs: A new take on the 'good old days' — and I'm glad

“What d’you think, the old days, weren’t they better than the days and ways we see now?”

That’s a question that stirs the pot! Nick Lindsay used it to open protracted, rich-veined conversations with two Edisto Island elders of Gullah heritage, Sam Gadsden and Bubberson Brown. The question could have become “an invitation to nostalgia and regret,” as Lindsay put it, but it didn’t work out that way. Both responded with a lifetime of stories full of grace and gladness, memories sometimes fraught, sometimes mystical.

Lindsay recorded and transcribed those conversations in the 1970s, when both Gadsden and Brown were old men. He published them under the title "And I’m Glad: An Oral History of Edisto Island" (Tempus Publishing, 2000), with photographs by Julia Cart of Charleston.

The memories of Gadsden and Brown drew from the deep wells of their own lifetimes. But they also remembered the stories they had heard as young boys from grandfathers whose childhoods reached back to the 1820s, bringing to life a Gullah heritage that spanned times when people were enslaved, the Civil War and Reconstruction, their own childhoods in the 1890s, and most of the “everything change up now” 20th century.

For most of that span from 1820 to 1970, the island community was divided racially. And yet, as Gadsden and Brown tell the stories, it’s clear that social relations were far more nuanced than that. Struggles were shared and personal joys enriched lives across boundaries. According to Gadsden and Brown, the “we” on Edisto was strained but held.

Nick Lindsay moved to Edisto Island in 1956 and raised a big family there in a house he built himself. Poet and author, college lecturer and fluent in four languages, when he came to the island he worked as a carpenter and boat builder. His friendships with the people of Edisto were forged out of working together, suffering, celebrating and earning a hard living together for six decades.

In other words, Lindsay was part of the “we” of the island and that’s where his writing came from. The “we” included Black people such as Gadsden and Brown, White people whose families had been living on the island for generations, and more recent people like himself. His “we” included Esau Lanier, “a sea island prince,” as Lindsay called him in the epic poem he wrote about Lanier. The two worked together building boats, houses, church steeples, until Lanier died in 1964. “Question: Because we worked for gladness rather than money, are we superfluous?” His oral histories and poetry made everybody “we.”

In "And I’m Glad," Lindsay helped people deeply rooted in the land tell the stories of the land itself, and how people and landscape communicate and mutually shape and form each other. The land, of course, was Edisto Island — a powerful and ancient landscape, seascape and “mindscape.” Bubberson Brown and Sam Gadsden were farmers immersed in their place, planted there like oaks of righteousness (Isaiah 61).

And they wove their stories into the tissue of the place. Listen to Sam Gadsden tell about the great earthquake of 1886. “Directly there came a rumbling, RRRRRRRRRR! People jumped out of their houses and started to holler, “Merceeee! Judgemennnnnt!” And they started to run back and forth to one another’s houses. I did too. I was four years old; I went to the door and looked out; I enjoyed that kind of doings! The earth was going this way, that way, twisty, twisty, like something was underneath. Water was springing up out of the earth all about. I liked that kind of weather.”

The two old men talk about their memories of catastrophic hurricanes (1893 and 1911) that destroyed crops, drowned livestock and caused near starvation on the island; planting cotton and the ruination caused by the boll weevil; working the phosphate mines until that livelihood collapsed; oystering and shrimping in the island’s creeks; the solidarity of family and the unique role of the island churches. Their lives are saturated with place.

What I take from the treasury of this book is that constant theme of “we”. It includes not only Nick Lindsay and the men he interviewed, not only the people and the island community, but also the land itself and the water, the weather, the whole environment. It’s a comprehensive, inclusive “we” that transcends property rights, racial divisions, social hierarchies. And as Lindsay points out, the Gullah language spoken by the people even transcends gender (all pronouns are included in "he"). “It’s all in the pronouns,” says Robin Wall Kimmerer.

And the language transcends time itself. “A more important distinction of Gullah is its timelessness,” he writes. “There are no tenses. … To live without having every verb nailed fast to past, present, or future is to live in a different world. Suppose time does not exist? Now you are entering a world where personality and death are not significant in the modern European sense.”

The remembered lives of Bubberson Brown and Sam Gadsden transport us into a naturally flowing frame not dominated by clocks; into a culture where distinctions are blurred or erased and nobody is “better”; where the landscape sculpts personality and persons gently shape landscape; where the language itself is a “song language” in which, “if you catch the song, you can tell exactly what he means” (Sam Gadsden).

Lindsay furnishes our imagination with a more harmonious world to live in, a Jubilee world. And for elders, our imagination, including both our pulsing memory and our aspiration, shapes our present world to a larger and greater extent, doesn’t it?

Lindsay sums up this remarkable oral history: “The testimony of these two old men is unusual. It shows realness instead of theory and documents the gumption, the active participation, and initiative of the African immigrant pioneers instead of portraying them as a passive cargo floated here on the tides of history; these personal stories show mercy towards its antagonists, be they bug or man, instead of furious denunciation. Realness, gumption, and mercy, and the greatest of these is mercy.”

So, “What d’you think, the old days, weren’t they better than the days and ways we see now?” In the world of Gadsden, Brown, and yes, Lindsay himself, old times, present times, all times are not compared but lifted up together in the chanted litany at Allen AME Church on Edisto Island: “And I’m glad!”

Lindsay died on June 18, 2020, at age 92. He lived a positive, unifying life. And I’m glad.