In 1999, Texas Monthly Magazine named Barbara Jordan “Role Model of the Century.” She was certainly a shining star and hero for me, and I’m not even a Texan.
Jordan, who died in 1996, was a distinguished educator, lawyer, Texas senator, the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She was a woman of faith and song and an impassioned advocate for democratic values and ethics in government. Her creed was simple: “Ethical behavior means being honest, telling the truth and doing what you said you were going to do.”
Barbara Jordan comes to mind again this fraught political season with mid-term elections looming. The idea of a public moral framework, which she lived out with such integrity, has grown more conspicuous lately by its absence or abuse in the halls of power than by its demonstration.
One week before elections, though, is the right time to pull out and examine our idea of a public moral framework.
What is a public moral framework? Basically it’s your answer to these questions:
- When you face a problem, on what basis do you make your decision?
- How do you know when you’re doing the right thing or doing the wrong thing?
- What basic framework of principles guides your behavior?
Questions such as these are very personal, yet they are also public, because even our private actions have public repercussions. And they are questions we should put to people running for office.
Their response to these questions really ought to influence who we vote for.
“You need a core inside you,” said Barbara Jordan, “a core that directs everything you do. You confer with it for guidance. It cannot be negotiated out.”
It’s a bit risky to talk about a public moral framework or “core." It sounds awfully solemn if not sanctimonious. Yet what the phrase points to is much too important to be skirted over if we seriously want the kind of government that is honest, that tells the truth and that does what good government ought to do.
Experience, which comes with age, helps humanize the idea of a public moral framework by showing that it doesn’t come to us riding on a high horse.
Morality, principles of behavior, starts whenever self-interest, desires and appetites are subjected to ideals. When we practice doing that, clarifying what ideals are worthy, making our share of mistakes, the “core” Jordan spoke of takes shape. Like respected standards in sports, the moral framework tells us when we’re on the right track with behavior.
I’m an amateur at aging, but here are a couple of lessons I think experience teaches about having a public moral framework:
Be open to criticism. Know that you might be wrong. Listen to people who disagree.
Be generous. When reasonable people question or oppose us, we don’t know for sure whether we are courageously speaking truth to power or just being our obnoxious self.
This note of humility should not make you shaky and tentative, just not arrogant. Speaking and acting for what you believe is not the same as hiding behind a bullet-proof ideology. There is thoughtful give-and-take, seeing the other’s point of view and being willing to work with a flawed system. Acting out of clear core principles gives you a measure of integrity but not perfection.
Poet Leonard Cohen said it best: “Ring the bells that still will ring. Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”
The second lesson experience teaches is a corollary to the first. Be flexible in the details. If you know your basic moral framework, you realize that it applies differently in different situations.
Here’s an example. Say your basic moral framework contains the principle of justice expressed in racial equality (as Barbara Jordan’s did). That is the “ideal” or goal. A strategy to achieve that goal is affirmative action, compensatory justice for people who have been previously excluded.
That strategy is defensible, but more arguable. A tactic to accomplish that strategy is having racial quotas in public schools and universities. The level of tactics is where you get into the details, and working out the details requires flexibility and sometimes compromise. If it weren’t for one’s commitment to racial justice, part of one’s basic moral framework, it would be easy to lose sight of what one is really struggling for with tactical details.
If part of your basic moral framework is that you go to bat for the most vulnerable group of people in society, while that core principle does not change, who you align with at any given time may change.
One reason we should think about a basic moral framework in a political season is that having one can prevent us from getting trapped in binary partisan politics. A basic moral framework goes beyond lining up automatically with a particular side. We evaluate for ourselves what is best to do rather than let our plays be called by the guy in the booth at the top of the stadium.
And if we are partisan, as Jordan was, having a basic moral framework to confer with can give us the guidance to protest when our party gets off track.
One final word from Barbara Jordan as we head to the polls: “Those who hold the public trust must adhere to the highest ethical standards there are. The job requires it, and the public must demand it.”