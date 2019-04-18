CLEMSON — If not for a few missed free throws by the most reliable free throw shooter in Clemson history or a long 3-point dagger.
If not for one crazy player or a controversial call or two.
Brad Brownell’s Clemson basketball team would have had two wins over N.C. State instead of a heartbreaking 69-67 loss in Raleigh when Marcquise Reed went suddenly cold from the line and a 59-58 ACC Tournament loss featuring an almost scripted collapse.
A win in either one of those games and Clemson (20-14, 9-9 in the ACC) probably would have been an NCAA Tournament team for the second straight year.
Instead, it’s one NCAA Tournament trip in the last eight seasons for Brownell, who faces an uphill climb next year.
That makes the 2019 season a disappointment for a team ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press preseason poll with a senior-laden group coming off a Sweet 16 appearance.
Clemson in 2020 will depend on incoming freshmen and perhaps a transfer or two to fill the huge backcourt void left by Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, and that’s a tough path in the ACC.
What went right
A 9-9 ACC record isn’t bad most years, and Clemson won at South Carolina. The Tigers finished at No. 35 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, the second-highest ranked team on Selection Sunday that was left out of the NCAA Tournament (N.C. State was No. 33).
Reed was superb, the ACC’s third-leading scorer (19.1) and leader in both free throws (84.9 percent) and steals (2.25 per game). Elijah Thomas again was Clemson’s leader on defense, Shelton Mitchell was a steady contributor in the backcourt and David Skara did a little bit of everything.
Aamir Simms as a sophomore emerged as a consistently good ACC player, starting all 34 games (8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
What went wrong
Clemson didn’t beat good teams. It’s hard to have a No. 35 NET ranking with a 1-10 record against quadrant 1 opponents. And it might have been worse; the Tigers beat Virginia Tech, 59-51, on Feb. 9 when the Hokies were without injured point guard Justin Robinson (14.4 points and 5.5 assists per game at the time).
There was that ACC/Big Ten Challenge home loss to Nebraska, which wound up firing head coach Tim Miles after a 19-17 season.
“I think the program is fine,” Brownell said earlier this month. “I think it’s hard to be really good every year. If you really want to know the truth — if you look at the history of basketball at a lot of schools — there are very few programs that are really good every season and built to win 20 games every season. It’s hard.”
Newcomers
Backcourt help, by design. Everyone likes Al-Amir Dawes, a 6-1 combo guard from Newark, N.J., who picked Clemson over St. John’s, Seton Hall and others and is ESPN’s No. 94-ranked player in the 2019 class.
“Al is a tough, hard-nosed playmaker who excels in the pick-and-roll game,” Brownell said. “He comes from one of the best basketball programs in the country and has played against tremendous competition throughout his career.”
The Tigers are getting two other freshmen guards, 6-3 Alex Hemenway from Newburgh, Ind., (Brownell’s old stomping grounds) and 6-3 Chase Hunter from Atlanta (he picked Clemson over Georgia).
Bottom line for 2019-20
The always rugged ACC will make it hard on a young Clemson team. The progress of the core group of returnees — Simms, Trapp and less experienced players such as John Newman III and Hunter Tyson — is critical.
Brownell has had only one losing season at Clemson (13-18 in 2012) but must keep the fan base at least moderately excited about the future.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff