A portrait of a Charleston artist as a man in a canoe

Manning Williams was many things.
He was a rigorously trained artist who applied a nosebleed-high technical caliber to Lowcountry terrain. Most prominently, his work at Charleston International Airport welcomed travelers to the region, including his iconic, outsize “The Oyster Roast,” as well a quartet of pelicans.
He was also a voracious history buff whose unquenchable fascination with the nation’s past was a frequent subject of his work. Consider, for instance, his tire-strewn 1990 “Sherman Marches South,” which is in the permanent collection of the Gibbes Museum of Art — or his interludes devoted to painting both Native Americans and cowboys.
He was an ever-game outdoors enthusiast and perennial Boy Scout who captured the region's rice fields and marshes, its fish and foul, in the exquisite light of landscapes that garnered him a commercial following he never put much stock in.
He was a basement-clogging comic book collector and an impassioned College of Charleston educator, inspired by both pursuits to create comic-inflected abstract works in the final phase of his output.
He was also a charismatic jokester whose work regularly included more than a few sly winks, not to mention recognizable faces of friends. (Think Charleston’s celebrated former bar owner Captain Harry raising Cain on a Civil War battlefield or his wife's former roommate ready to roast those aforementioned oysters.)
And he was a Charleston native and a writer of poems, a longtime husband and an artist magnet.
While his personal penchants informed his work, Williams would characterize himself first and foremost as a storyteller. He shaped narrative with the strokes of a brush or the etch of a pen. He rendered rural and urban grit through the lens of its backstory.
It’s no stretch then that such a narrative drive is the thread of a new, posthumous retrospective book and exhibition devoted to Williams. The publication this month of “Manning Williams: Reinventing Narrative Painting” (Evening Post Books, owned by the same parent company as The Post and Courier) launches in tandem with a new show of the same name at the Gibbes Museum of Art, which opens Jan. 22 and runs through April 18.
Together, they offer an unprecedented story of a storyteller, one that represents years of due diligence from family and friends with the aim of preserving the legacy of a beloved Lowcountry artist.
The story of the storyteller
In the book’s introduction, David Houston, executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, Miss., considers the connective thread of all Williams' personal interests and artistic choices, which began with works embracing super realism and culminating with vibrant, energized abstracts.
“The consistent line through each of these is an extended exploration and belief in the power of painting as a narrative medium: an exploration that constantly must be revisited, revised and reinvented,” Houston said.
A through-line, case-in-point (and perhaps the artist's most prevailing visual trope), is his recurring man in a canoe, a figure traversing the various settings and eras depicted in his work. It's no great leap to deem Williams himself as the paddling figure, the artist passing by and taking it all in so that we may see, too.
Mind you, the process of wrangling this all into a legacy proved to be a Williams-sized bear to organize.
After Williams died in 2012, his wife Barbara began to sort, slog and sleuth, sifting through boxes upon sketches upon canvases and piles and piles of the small cards he carried with him on which to draw. The aim was a definitive publication, edited by Barbara Williams, then folding in the Gibbes Museum of Art exhibition (which will thereafter travel to the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Ga.).
"I had to grab two separate storage bins just to angle stuff in," said Barbara Williams.
Like many of the artist’s famously massive works, this was no small task. Over eight years, in hyper-productive sprees punctuated by exhausted respites, Barbara Williams gathered and dispatched numerous friends, artists and colleagues of her husband and herself who convened at the Williams home and studio to piece together works and notes and reviews and recollections — and all those stories.
Artist Linda Fantuzzo was among them. She first met Williams at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where she was struck by his Native American paintings. After graduating she and her husband visited the Williamses in Charleston and thereafter moved to town. with the couples even living under the same roof, divvying up floors at 38 Hasell Street.
She observed how meaningful it is "for an artist to meet someone (whose) work inspires them and keeps them on course."
They all thus forged a narrative of the life and the art of a multifaceted, widely engaging, relentlessly sketching man.
Williams was, after all, a prolific artist, sketching so much that Barbara was the designated driver, so he was free to work shotgun. This was evidenced on a visit to the residence/studio to meet Barbara Williams. There, I took in towering walls teeming with works and studies spanning size, style, subject matter and artistic media — and all manner of history and art books and photographs and related documents of a big old Lowcountry life.
Honoring a native son
Clearly the years-long effort worked out well for the Gibbes, paving the way for an exhibition that pays tribute to an artist with deep ties to the museum.
“It's very important to create these milestones, particularly after an artist’s death, to keep them alive, to develop their legacy for the future,” said Angela Mack, executive director and chief curator of the Gibbes Museum of Art.
After Willams returned from his studies at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, he taught at the Gibbes, both in spaces on the ground floor of the building as well as in the Queen Street house previously owned by the museum, now Husk restaurant.
“We have these marvelous photographs of him,” said Mack.
Back in South Carolina, Williams applied those skills and his own vision to capture sweeping fields and churning highways, humble shops and local folks, roiling battlegrounds and eye-popping abstracts.
Together, it comprised the body of work of South Carolina’s native son.
“We wanted to look at his work with regards to what he did innovatively as one of the first artists in the community to focus on the neglected areas of our community,” said Mack, who said the impetus for the timing was the release of the book, which she added veers from the traditional exhibition catalog with its addition of biographical information.
According to Mack, the original idea was to time the show with one featuring Florence-born William Johnson, to thereby focus concurrently on two native sons. When the Johnson show was waylaid by the pandemic, the plan changed to now arch them over two years.
“They're still linked,” she said. “That's really the crux of the conversation, what these individuals have meant to the movement in our region.”
For Williams' part, he went big and went home. Some of his works are so grand in scale that they have brought on their own set of challenges in mounting the show.
According to Barbara Williams, it was determined that the work “Jack Island Trials,” which measures 80-by-168 inches, would not actually not fit in the Gibbes elevator, entailing her to enlist professionals to fastidiously extract it from its frame, roll it up and rest it on a stand for the show.
But it is more than the square footage that has made Willams larger than life (a characterization of the artist once used in a previous exhibition). His canvas was known to capture everything from regional South Carolina panoramas to eighteen-wheelers powering proudly on a state highway to historic battles royale.
What's more, each grand gesture was made with exemplary technical mastery.
“We have to remember the fact that his training was … one of the most rigorous and traditional approaches to art training that you can have in this country,” said Mack, adding that at that time the artist attended the school it was very much built on European concepts of artist training.
“And he applied them to these things that were … so every day, thereby dignifying (them) and using size to his advantage,” she said, citing the airport commissions as a perfect example of the artist’s approach.
Charles Rowe, a longtime friend who wrote the biography of Williams for the publication, pointed out that those streams sometimes crossed, with the artist drawing from everyday life to improve his craft.
"He captured light like no one else ... but he worked at it," said Rowe, recalling that at some point, Williams discovered that the latex paint he was using in house painting achieved an extraordinary effect in his paintings and so opted to use it instead.
At the same time, the works in the exhibition and book can also be said to explore a Lowcountry that has quickly diminished, sometimes unrecognizably even in the short years since Willams died.
According to those who knew him, the sullying of his native soil by development was something of which he was keenly aware. Barbara Williams notes he was particularly focused on Johns Island, a place which resonated greatly with the artists.
Rowe said that his storytelling played out in concerns over development.
“It was implicit ... in his earlier landscape painting, and it got more explicit as his objections to what was happening became more explicit as his career progressed,” said Rowe, adding that Williams started putting detritus like used tires, sheets of black polyethylene, grocery carts and traffic cones scattered in some of his paintings to illustrate the denigration of the landscape.
One work, “Legally Blind,” places individuals in front of a rural scene, seemingly oblivious to the activity of a nearby man who has planted a white-and-orange surveying stake, an ominous sign of the changes to come.
Some of the scenes he captured having fallen prey to such development. One, "Mr. Boxx Service Station," which was on the southwest corner of King and Tradd streets, recalls a moment in time when downtown Charleston functioned in a different construct, with shops and salons and corner stores sprinkling South of Broad. Boxx’s, like most of them, have been long razed, with most replaced by upscale residences.
However during the project, a few treasured works thought to have forever disappeared have miraculously resurfaced. When Barbara Williams contacted Kim Caviness, whose family owns the Boxx painting to feature it in the book, she learned that a long lost painting of a green truck in the City Market was in their possession. It is now featured in the book.
Other serendipitous discoveries have also emerged, some in the nick of time for including in the project, such as a favorite painting of the artist, "Bellinger Grocery," which had hung for years in Anson restaurant. After numerous phone calls, one last attempt to the owner paid off, who sent it the next day to be photographed.
"There were many more to be found as it turned out," Barbara Williams said. "It became like miracles happening."
In a way, it is the artist's art and life again commingling. In his celebrated "The Oyster Roast" airport painting, he included in the scene a likeness of The Evening Post. Its headline reads "Audubon Prints Found."
It's hard not to indulge the notion that Williams' own resurfacing works are but another gentle wink, straight from the man in the canoe.