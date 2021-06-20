A pandemic, a pickup and some serious pipes paved a new way for HALO

On a serene Sunday evening in Charleston’s Ansonborough neighborhood, one residence was making a great deal of noise.

A couple on the piazza of a pristinely appointed historic home was in the throes of some sort of passionate exchange. Come to find out it wasn’t even their house.

Seem a tad operatic?

That epic sound was, in fact, the output of opera singers Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas, who were displaying their impressive lung capacity at the home of residents Pamela and Richard Scurry.

The occasion was a big announcement. The opera company that the married couple had co-founded, Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera, will embark on its inaugural full season in the fall with two full-scale productions. Edwards serves as general director and Pittas is artistic director.

They call themselves HALO, which speaks to the unfussy nature of their enterprise.

Take Edwards. If she were the boasting sort, the transfixing soprano might rattle off her Broadway runs or her concerts at esteemed spots like Carnegie Hall or Alice Tully Hall. But during her professional training she must have skipped her diva classes.

The same goes for Pittas. He’s blazed an international operatic trail, lending his masterful, versatile tenor voice to the Metropolitan Opera, Vienna State Opera and San Francisco Opera, to name a few. He’s equally unassuming.

On a whim in 2015 the two demonstrated their take-it-or-leave-it attitude by leaving their New York cultural orbit to move to Charleston. The aim? To lay low, raise children and operate in quasi-vacation mode (while also packing their formidable bona fides for when roles elsewhere beckon).

“We came to hide,” Edwards said.

The HALO effect

Given the recent turns in their story, the name HALO may also point to friends in ethereally high places. A curious thing has happened on the way to their self-imposed, suburban obscurity.

First, in March 2019 the two performed in “Masquerade!” — a pops concert for Charleston Symphony.

“We had patrons sending us emails for weeks that said, ‘You guys really need to do this … We've spent all of our lives thinking opera was an ugly word and in one evening you've made me want to be a fan,' ” Edwards said.

Then, during the pandemic lockdown, more people urged them on. It started in their Mount Pleasant driveway when passing neighbors heard them singing, which led to free, half-hour mini-concerts to lift neighborhood spirits.

Donned Social Distance-SING!, the show hit the road in a pickup loaded with an upright piano played by pianist Chee-Hang See. While many arts organizations in Charleston went quiet, HALO turned up the volume.

It has now expanded into a multifaceted organization that has aggressively grown in the past year. Its following has mushroomed, having reached 7,000 audience members. It has engaged scores of primary school kids from school parking lots.

“We got a lot of notes from parents that said, ‘I'm not sure what you said to our children today. But they now sing anything that they say to us,' ” she said.

HALO is looking back, too, after discovering how central opera has been in Charleston — laying claim to America’s first operatic work, the ballad opera “Flora,” which was staged at Swallow’s Tavern in 1735.

"I was really surprised that I hadn't heard that at all," said Pittas. “That really excited us from a civic standpoint. In order to get a community around something and understanding it, they need to be proud of it.” he said, adding that when they share it with audiences, "they come to a look of pride on their faces."

HALO has launched walking tours with Charleston Cavalier Tours past places like “Porgy” author DuBose Heyward’s house.

A new sense of community

But the key to HALO”s current incarnation is a sense of community, one that drew them to Charleston in the first place.

“We came to be a part of the community and we did not come to impart our great art,” Edwards said, a bemused, self-deprecating eye roll palpable over the phone.

During their itinerant pandemic performances, the closer proximity to audiences offered this new perspective.

“We were all just people, sharing stories literally on the same level. I'm on the same concrete, on the same driveway that they are, and that allows them to open up emotionally. “

Many new to opera had questions. Are audiences expected to struggle through performances in another language? No, there are monitors with translations for that.

“I would share with them that that actually happens at every opera house,” she said.

HALO installed its own monitor on the truck and offered online classes in opera basics.

Opera fans on the rise

More and more people of varying walks of Charleston life are finding their way to HALO.

The Scurrys, for instance, decided to check out a concert outside the artists’ home.

“We sat there and loved it … loved the spirit, loved the energy,” said Pamela Scurry.

She explained that her husband Richard is the opera fan in the household, while her own focus is creative entrepreneurship, including home and garden design. The convergence of the two? A concert in their Charleston garden.

Pamela Scurry said her intuition registered that HALO is onto something. She recalls inviting the artists over, who sized up the set up, with Richard observing that they were auditioning the house. They devised it as a season announcement fundraiser with tickets starting at $83 to coincide with Richard's birthday, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the company.

At the concert, guests sipped sparkling rose in the garden. Tilting their heads heavenward, they sat rapt as the couple and guest vocalists performed. See accompanied them on the Scurry’s Steinway.

The songs reverberating through Anson Street included impassioned, engaging renditions of songs from “The Barber of Seville,” “La Boheme,” “My Fair Lady” and “West Side Story.” Those who passed by paused to savor it.

Decked out respectively in a smart blue plaid jacket and flowing floral dress, Edwards and Pittas effortlessly tossed off Italian lyrics while nailing notes. They punctuated songs with personal anecdotes. Edwards showed her true married-couple stripes, nervously insisting her husband not perch precariously on the rail.

Their likability and accessibility radiated. It may well be their secret sauce.

“They are authentic,” said Fran Soistman.

The healthcare executive first met the couple through friends on the Isle of Palms. Soistman is a music lover with more interest in “Bohemian Rhapsody” than “La Boheme” (and he has the Freddie Mercury-signed guitar to prove it).

“I’m not admittedly a huge opera fan,” said Soistman, but appreciates their shared enthusiasm for music, which is evident in the crowds, too.

HALO performs all over the city and broad access is among their aims. They have performed at Mount Pleasant's Holy City Drive-In, at recent Piccolo Spoleto concerts at Hampton Park and Moultrie Playground & Park at Colonial Lake, and for the North Charleston POPS! May 29 concert. Audiences range in age and background, unified in mutual enjoyment.

“I’ve seen people cry because they are so moved by the music,” said Soistman.

He now serves as an advisor and has provided the company with seed money, impressed by their high energy, and is impressed by their vision, diligence and commitment.

For the Ansonborough concert, longtime Charleston arts advocate Nella Barkley took along arts philanthropist Martha Rivers Ingram.

“I knew that she would be interested in them, and she was just as impressed as I am,” Barkley said. “I'm just so glad that someone is settling here with this kind of talent and wants to share it with the community.”

Barkley sees HALO as emblematic of a bigger shift in the arts.

“I think it's all on an upward trend and they're just part of it,” she said, adding that she wants to encourage HALO in any way she can, particularly in light of their educational outreach.

"Everything is about doing it together," said Pittas of the company's collaborative approach. "And that's why our slogan is 'Opera. For y'all.'"

Swinging for the fences

“This town is operatic in nature,” Edwards said. “This town is calling for opera.”

HALO's not alone. Spoleto Festival USA has certainly forged a path, and recent initiatives like Charleston Opera Theater, the College of Charleston's opera program and the pop-up Small Opera are in the mix, too.

The season's first offering is nailed down. Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” will be Oct. 22, 26 and 28. Directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Francesco Milioto, the production will star Jessica E. Jones, Reginald Smith Jr. and Rafael Moras.

And, where, you might ask, will it be performed? The Joe, naturally, meaning the baseball park home of the Charleston RiverDogs.

Erring on the side of pandemic caution, HALO decided to build on the outdoor momentum they had developed and take this one outside, too.

According to RiverDogs President Dave Echols, the idea originally sprung from the couple’s performance of the National Anthem before a game.

"It was so well-received, and it's such an emotional response when they sing it, we just struck up a dialogue," he said.

An idea for an opera-themed night was cancelled due to the pandemic. Then, HALO proposed another idea: an opera production for a few nights in the fall.

"It's just one of those where you just feel like there's a good connection and that they are going to have fun and be successful at what they do," said Echols. "And I thought it was a unique enough event. That's one of the few events we haven't tried here."

He is intrigued to see how it plays out at The Joe, who will help market it.

It’s not out of left field for HALO, with its emphasis on novel, outdoor spaces. And The Joe happens to be a favorite haunt of the couple, one that they say has plenty of opera fans already in its seats, with some patrons recognizing them from productions.

“What better place to set it up than in a ballpark, right? It is America's pastime. It is an audience that is in it for the long haul,” Edwards said. “And there will be beer and hot dogs."

In early April, HALO plans to mount Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods,” starring Brian Calli and Molly Mustonen, at a location yet to be officially announced. They have four subsequent seasons planned, as well, with an eye of expanding an audience member’s comfort zones with a mix of opera and musical theater.

“If people are willing to take that leap with us, they come out on the other side with a far richer understanding of the art form — once they've been invited in instead of feeling like they're being shut out,” she said.

To do that, the sweat equity is operatic, too.

“Their lives would be far less complicated if they didn’t do this,” Soistman said, but he is convinced they are up for the challenge.

“Who would have thought someone would launch an opera program in the midst of a pandemic?”