A christening gown weaves a Charleston family’s story

There’s an added incentive for Carol Blessing-Feussner to encourage timeliness in the christenings of each new baby that joins their brood.
The sooner they book that baptismal, the better the chance the latest addition will fit into the family christening gown. "Sometimes if you wait too long for the baptism and they get chunky, it just doesn't work," Blessing-Feussner said.
Even so, for generations, her family has managed to adjust it as need be, ensuring that the long white cotton dress with its elegant rows of gathers and embroidery adorns each new baby on the occasion of his or her christening.
This Sunday, it will grace the latest in the Feussner family, Cora, when she is carried to the front of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in downtown Charleston during its service.
The keeper of the heirloom, Blessing-Feussner said it traces back to her grandfather from Lake Charles, Louisiana. Its exact provenance, however, gets a bit blurry. “We don't know much of anything. When it came to my father, history was lost,” she said.
Some facts can be confirmed. Blessing-Feussner's grandfather, Howard Jacob Blessing Sr., was known to wear the gown, as was her father, Howard Jacob Blessing Jr. A newspaper clipping dated Oct. 17, 1948, shows the three oldest girls in her family holding their sister Linda and stating the gown had been handed down for 66 years, fixing it firmly in the 19th century.
Blessing-Feussner and her six siblings, Donna, Eileen, Linda, Howard, Vicki and Susan, each took their turns with the gown, which at that time was embellished with blue ribbons that no longer exist.
When her siblings showed no interest in keeping the gown, she happily took it on. She has been its steward since, meticulously preserving it between wearings, gently affixing it in a shadow box that was custom designed for its easy removal for use.
"The framer always says to me, 'How many more are we going to have?" she said.
Once removed, Blessing-Feussner sets to adjusting it as need be for each baby, while also overseeing the refurbishment of its threadbare fabric and pressing it for prime time. "The repairs have been hard because most seamstresses don't want to work on it because of the risk," she said.
It has graced the baptisms of Blessing-Feussner’s own children, Whitney and Derek. A Charleston physician, Derek Feussner then merged the tradition with those of his wife Ansley.
"It's been real important to Ansley and Derek because they are super family-oriented," Blessing-Feussner said, particularly for her daughter-in-law who is from an old Charleston family of Vincents and Sades. "To have that dress has been paramount to her."
Two grandchildren, Davis and Miles, have since worn the gown. This Sunday, the third grandchild Corrine, who is called Cora, is up.
The tradition is among those that Blessing-Feussner holds dearest. The literal thread that runs through her ancestry, it artfully weaves the narrative of her family. And she's not alone. Throughout the South, christening gowns are known to hold utmost importance, both for their artistry and their legacy.
A kindred spirit is children's clothing designer Leda Jackson. A christening gown from her family line in Louisiana inspired Jackson to found the Charleston-based children's clothing company Pixie Lily. “It was made for my great-great-grandfather, who was born in 1867, and worn by my great-grandfather, my grandfather, my mother, me and both of my children,” she said.
Before Jackson became its keeper, the gown was maintained by her aunt. “Somewhere I have a little note. When she sent it to Mother, she had this exquisite handwriting and she said, ‘Do not touch it after it's worn and send it back,’” Jackson said, to that it could be hand washed it spread out on the grass.
Impressing the importance of these gowns in Louisiana, she shares the story of her New Orleans godfather and the break in his own family because one member allowed his wife to keep their gown, which was then destroyed in Katrina. "People are still heartbroken about that,” she said.
In socially distanced times like the present, such heirlooms may hold more poignancy still.
“If I had nobody else around me, my children were in that gown. They were in the gown my mother wore and grandfather wore. They were by the ghosts of all the people that loved them and that I love," said Jackson. "That is what is so beautiful about these pieces.”
"It's been hard on everybody," said Blessing-Feussner, noting that due to the pandemic she and her husband John could not go to the infant’s delivery as they had done with her other grandchildren.
But the christening gown is at the ready to make another memory. As it has for generations and in the face-past pandemics, this time-worn, much-loved textile carries great comfort within its fragile folds.