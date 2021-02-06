A Charleston photographer trains his so-deemed lazy eye on life

To accuse Jack Alterman of a lazy eye would likely elicit a firm objection from most any Charlestonian who knows his work.

For decades, the celebrated Charleston photographer has been known to take serious measure to get his shot, ascending heights for rare bird's-eye views, venturing the world over to lend his lens to its residents and terrain or coaxing souls for his hosts of uncannily spot-on portraits.

However, that’s just what the photographer asserts at the get-go of his new book of photography. The title is “My Lazy Eye.”

The book, which was released in January, serves as a companion edition to his previous book of photography, “My City Charleston,” a photographic essay of the same size that captures South Carolina’s aesthetic and its history, doing so by offering seldom-seen perspectives by way of bucket trucks, rooftops and boats.

It’s true, in his introduction for “My Lazy Eye,” Alterman clarifies his playful adoption of the term. It first was attached to him as a child, when he was diagnosed as having reduced vision in one eye.

“Really, it’s a metaphor for my life,” Alterman said, explaining that it also applies to another defining trait, his so-deemed scant attention span.

“I admire artists so much that are meticulous and take weeks to do a painting,” he said, offering as an example the artist Mary Whyte, who is a friend of his. “I see her pretty often, and I see her in her process as she creates a piece and it takes a lot of forethought."

The heft of Alterman’s new tome alone belies any such self-avowed indolence. The ground covered, the technique wielded and the life chronicled could hardly be summed up as lazy.

In one extravagantly spacious spread after the next, deeply considered, deftly executed images unfold before you, optimizing natural light, proffering visual bearings, graciously guiding your own eye from one point of interest to another.

They are the aggregate of his work over the past few years and from well before, spanning portraits and places, structures and natural stunners.

They embrace the rapturously wild, from Nepalese perches to regal Kenyan giraffes. They frame the magnificently man-made, too, from Parisian cityscapes to Charleston spires.

They cross paths with all manner of humankind, from this city’s cultural icons to quizzical kids to Spanish toreadors.

And if that weren’t enough to offer something about which to muse in these hunkered-down days, Alterman throws in another layer of intrigue. True to his claim of a rapidly roving eye, he pairs unlikely page fellows together throughout, with one informing the other in its composition, color, subject matter and more.

Thus, a beguiling Mexican woman made up for “Dia de Muertos,” or Day of the Dead, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, shares space with the doorway of 8 Legare St. in Charleston. And it works. Her rose pink earrings play off the other photo’s red door. Her blacked out face paint bears a similar feeling to the textured stucco of the Charleston home. Even her welcoming eyes invite, like the slightly ajar wrought-iron gate in the companion image.

Then you are hooked. Absorbed in this curious commonality, a flip-through of photos settles into a deeper form of engagement. In another spread, you marvel at how the verdant and stone glow and wend of Cathedral Rock at Yosemite National Park shares a similar majesty to an autumnal curve of Central Park trees before a steel-and-concrete range. How is it that the back of a luminous moment in the studio of artist Linda Fantuzzo so seamlessly coexists with a softy colored window lintel in Greece — or an orange and green Jonathan Green portrait seems meant for a swaying Aspen field?

For all the artistry, Alterman attributes as much of the project’s genesis to logistics. After moving with his wife Jennet to Wadmalaw, he started moving boxes of slides and negatives out there from storage and wherever they were and realized it called for a serious culling.

“There was just so much of it and I started editing, getting rid of a lot of the commercial stuff,” he said, “I was thinking, ‘What happens when I’m gone? Someone's gonna have to do this.’ ”

From there, surprising juxtapositions began forming. Some are elegiac, like an arching snowy egret on Wadmalaw living beside a black-and-white portrait of the late artist John Doyle. The subject calls to mind one of the painter’s Lowcountry scenes. What’s more, eyes closed and head bent, the artist’s arching hand-on-chin takes on further elegance in the company of the winged sidekick. There are some that stand tellingly alone, like Philip Simmons smiling and holding open his eye. There are also pages devoted to his "East Side Matters" photography project.

As such, you find yourself getting more deeply acquainted with his subjects, human and otherwise. Maybe it's the wanderlust wrought by this pandemic, and Alterman's panoramic eyefuls are scratching that maddening itch. Maybe you're longing to see and be seen around this presently (and uncharacteristically) anti-social town.

After all, you would do well to approach the book with an altogether leisurely eye, indulging in a steady saunter through its pages and roaming Charleston and the globe in your own sweet time.

“You want to take a breath between its pages,” offered Alterman.

There’s a bit of cheek, too. Alterman is an agreeable sort, and a sense of play presents itself from time to time. In a self-portrait, artist Richard “Duke” Hagerty becomes a lurching red-orange bull. On the opposite page, a Spanish toreador is ready with his red cape. In one of Alterman’s earliest photographs from 1969, a group of Woodstock-esque festivalgoers in Atlanta gather at the water’s edge, among them a nude man walking away, only to be paired with The Naked Cowboy in Times Square striking a similar pose of personal freedom.

After you’ve lingered and looked for a spell, more congruencies surface and more stories do, too, particularly about all those faces. It called to mind the way we used to learn about one another in Charleston, in the days when we crossed paths on street corners or clinked glasses at friend’s houses, when bits of soul and psyche were revealed over time and by context.

And I’m not just referring to those days before the pandemic, I’m also thinking of those times when this community easily came together in a smaller town with fewer distractions.

As for Alterman, he's able to forge such relationships during his portrait sessions in record time by emitting a confidence that so that his subject can, too.

"It's sort of by osmosis."

This all happens in crucial five or 10 minutes, which he deems the optimal time for a portrait session. Or perhaps that's all that his so-called lazy eye can muster. Ever on the move, he’s got many more places to go and people to see.

“My Lazy Eye” is available at the photographer’s website, jackalterman.com, and at Buxton Books at 160 King St. in downtown Charleston.