2021 Coastal Community Lowcountry Artist of the Year is Taylor Faulkner

The Coastal Community Foundation has named Taylor Faulkner its 2021 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year.

The award, which is a $6,000 grant, is given to one visual artist each year. It supports the creation of a new work that represents unique aspects of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s lifestyle, culture or environment.

The grant is an initiative of the Coastal Community Foundation, the community-focused nonprofit that connects people and investing resources across nine South Carolina counties along South Carolina's coast — including Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry and Jasper counties — with an aim at establishing long-term charitable giving.

Faulkner's work is distinct in use of both detail and whimsy. It has covered subjects including riffs on centauresque creatures, doodle-infused commodes and in-action surfers realized in portraits that are at once color saturated and sketch-driven.

The Charleston artist, who has shown her work since high school, studied media arts at the University of South Carolina. She then immersed herself in the Charleston arts community. She has appeared in a 2019 solo show at Redux Contemporary Art Center, among other exhibitions.

For the Griffith-Reyburn Award, Faulkner plans to use mediums familiar to her, among them pastels, charcoal and oil paints, according to the Coastal Community Foundation. With those, she will continue to create pieces that explore surf culture in the Southeast.

"A lot of people don't think of the Lowcountry as a surf destination, but the surfers that do practice here are like no other," said Faulkner. "I want to capture the true style and movement of the surfers, the water and the history of creating the pieces."

The Lowcountry Artist of the Year Award was established at Coastal Community Foundation in 2003 by Mike Griffith and Donna Reyburn. The financial support is intended to cover the artist’s living expenses during the creation of a work of art. The aim is to afford the artist more dedicated time and energy for his or her artistic process.

Once completed in the coming fall, the piece will remain the personal property of the artist, to keep, show or sell at their discretion.

To learn more about Coastal Community Foundation, go to coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call 843-723-3635.