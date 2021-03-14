The $1.9 trillion economic relief plan signed by President Joe Biden last week will give most U.S. households, and particularly those with children, a rare opportunity to get personal finances on the right path.

The American Rescue Plan will trigger $1,400 payments to adults, and more if they have dependents. For example, a married couple with two dependent children would get $5,600.

Families with children will also get expanded tax credits. So substantial are the payments and related rule changes that child poverty rates are projected to sharply, but temporarily, drop nationwide. And nearly half a million children in South Carolina could benefit.

For the many who have been struggling financially, this could be a onetime chance to get things right — or at least jumpstart the process. The money's going to start arriving in bank accounts quickly, so it's time to plan the best ways to use it.

The hardest-hit won't have much planning to do because they likely have overdue bills that need to be paid. For the many more who are just getting by, it's an opportunity to pay down debt, build up savings, or both.

Of course, the money will also go to people who didn't suffer a job loss or drop in income during the pandemic-driven recession. They could use the extra money to pay off credit card debt, build up their emergency savings fund or squirrel away a down payment for a house.

Anyone who's debt-free, with money saved for emergencies, can beef up retirement savings, tackle a home-improvement project, increase charitable giving or plan a "vaxication" as vaccinations allow for leisure travel.

But for countless millions of Americans, the money will be a lifeline, and a rare chance to get their finances back on solid ground.

Studies have found, even before the latest recession, that stunning numbers of Americans could not afford an unexpected expense of just $500. In January a Bankrate.com survey found that most people — 61 percent — couldn't readily cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as a large car-repair bill.

Some key provisions of the legislation follow. Changes in tax credits are for 2021 only, and most benefits listed are limited to individuals who earn up to $75,000, and married couples filing joint tax returns who earn up to $150,000.

The $1,400 direct payments are expected to show up in bank accounts within days, based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit increases to $4,000 from $3,000, for a maximum of $8,000 for two or more dependents.

The Child Tax Credit — it currently tops out at $2,000 for each dependent child under 17 — rises to $3,600 for children under 6, and $3,000 for 6 to 17-year-olds. The relief bill eliminates a threshold that prevented many very-low-income households, including 475,000 in South Carolina, from claiming the full credit.

The extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits, included in an earlier relief package last year, was extended to Sept. 6. And anyone who collected jobless aid in 2020 will owe no federal income tax on the first $10,200.

The earned income tax credit was expanded for childless households, to $1,502 from $543, Also, the minimum age to claim it was reduced to 19 from 25. And the maximum age limit of 65 was eliminated. Full-time college students can't claim it.

The bill contains many other provisions, but these will put money into the bank accounts of many people. The temporary expansion of the child tax credit includes a feature that will distribute some of the money directly to families in the second half of this year, with the remainder coming on 2021 tax returns.