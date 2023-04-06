Zoo tries again on $80M bond for park expansion that Richland narrowly rejected in 2022

COLUMBIA — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is taking another shot at getting an orangutan habitat, among other expansion projects, less than a year after Richland County denied the park's $80 million bond proposal.

The Columbia zoo's expansion plans, dubbed "Bridge to the Wild," have been in motion since 2019. Those plans were stalled during the pandemic, but earlier this year the park completed "phase one" of expansion with the return of the white rhino exhibit and the opening of the $10 million Darnall and Susan Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center.

Now Riverbanks is vying for approval of $44.8 million and $35.2 million in bonds from Richland and Lexington counties respectively, with a goal of adding a primate forest with orangutans and endangered primates; a nature preserve with black bears, red wolves and bald eagles; and a multi-purpose facility on the bank of the Saluda River.

"We're blessed that people want to come, and so we're trying to make sure we're expanding the campus as fast as the demand is going up, and we're a little behind on that," Riverbanks Zoo CEO Tommy Stringfellow said April 5.

Just in the past week, he said, the park had an uncharacteristically high number of visitors and "hundreds" of people had to be turned away each day.

The Richland County Council shot down the first bond proposal with a narrow 6-5 vote in July 2022. Several council members who voted against the proposal at the time questioned whether it would have been worth the property tax increase, which was an estimated $7.34 annually for a house valued at $100,000.

The zoo's new proposal is almost identical to the first, except that it estimates a slightly smaller increase at $7.20 on $100,000 valued property in 2025, which would decrease each year until the 20-year bond expires.

Between private donations and ticket revenue, the zoo raised $32 million over the last five years for the first phase of expansion. Some new exhibits and improvements to existing ones are still on the zoo's agenda for this year regardless of the pending bond decision, Stringfellow said.

He said he does not yet know what new animals the zoo will bring in, but he does know they're hoping to bring in hooved animals and expand their farm animal exhibit beyond goats and turkeys.

"Even if we had the money now to build things, it takes two or three years for construction, so we're still looking at not being able to accommodate the demand for a couple of years," Stringfellow said.

If the bond is approved, the zoo's multi-purpose building would extend to the river walk and serve as a restaurant with a viewing deck during the day and an event venue after hours. Stringfellow said the goal with that facility is to make the park available to people on the river walk who did not buy zoo tickets.

Other goals for the zoo expansion include bringing in up to 1.6 million visitors annually, generating $175 million in revenue and creating up to 500 jobs. The zoo brought in more than 110,000 visitors in less than a month since the March 2 opening of the aquarium and reptile conservation center, which is more than the zoo had seen since pre-pandemic years, spokesman Matt Perron said in a release announcing the second phase of expansion.

Stringfellow said he's already been in talks with representatives from both counties, and he hopes to bring the proposal before the councils for approval in the next few months.

Lexington County Chairwoman Beth Carrigg said the proposal will be read and either approved or denied as the county works through its budget process, so a decision should come before July 1.

The economic impact of the bond is still a concern, Carrigg said. While she said she feels confident both counties are in the same position — trying to prioritize other things such as penny tax projects, for instance — she also said Lexington County is supportive of and "good friends" with Riverbanks.

"We are huge supporters of the zoo ... they've done a wonderful job, especially during the pandemic," Carrigg said.

She noted that Riverbanks is among the top tourist attractions in the state. "More likely than not, we'll be willing to work with them if they choose to go with the $80 million bond this year."

Representatives from Richland County Council did not respond to requests for comment before the time of publication.

