York County bridge closure to hamper traffic through mid-May

COLUMBIA — Major repairs to a York County bridge on Interstate 77 over the Catawba River will close it for 17 days, diverting traffic, setting up significant travel delays and restricting water access at several points, state transportation officials said May 3.

Around-the-clock work to replace its southbound concrete bridge deck begins 9 a.m. on May 6 and run through 5 a.m. May 24.

Northbound traffic on the four-lane bridge will be shifted to the two far right lanes and use its eastern half to cross the river, while motorists heading south will use the western portion.

Crews will work 24 hours a day to expedite the project, with stiff penalties of $10,000 an hour in place should they miss deadlines, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Originally built in the 1970s, the bridge carries 120,000 cars daily and is a key connector of York County communities including Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Tega Cay to Charlotte.

Vehicles are going to be pushed onto interstate access roads as well. Authorities urge people to avoid Celanese Road, Cel-River Road, Dave Lyle Blvd., Sutton Road and S.C. 160 during rush hour commutes.

The undertaking has included coordination meeting with regional agencies including county government leaders, law enforcement officials, local school districts, the S.C. Highway Patrol and the York County Office of Emergency Management.

A southbound on-ramp at Exit 83 is being shut down during the work, while northbound ones at Exit 82 won’t be accessible. Additionally, several river access points will be closed as well.

Those are:

Fort Mill River Access (Tega Cay)

Baxter Neighborhood Access (Baxter)

Mason’s Bend Access (Fort Mill)

Riverwalk Access (Rock Hill)

Westminster Park Access (Rock Hill)

Camp Canaan Access (Rock Hill)

River Park Access (Rock Hill)

For more information on the project, including real-time construction updates visit the S.C. Department of Transportation website.