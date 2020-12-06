Will rising COVID cases close schools again? Here's what Richland, Lexington districts say

COLUMBIA — As the coronavirus continues to thrust uncertainty into nearly every aspect of life, public school systems are being forced to make decisions on an almost weekly basis about how to proceed with safely educating thousands of children, while keeping them and employees safe.

Yet administrators across several Midlands districts said sending students back to environments they’re used to learning in offers them not only a sense of normalcy, but provides glimpses about how the disease is moving through populations — critical data in ascertaining long-term return plans.

“Back in July when we had our re-opening school plans developed, we didn’t have school data to assist us with that,” Richland Two District Superintendent Baron Davis said. “Now, we have the ability to look school-by-school, so that gives us more assurance.”

It’s no easy task though, as evidenced by more than five hours of emotionally wrought deliberations in the Lexington-Richland District 5 last week, where trustees ultimately approved a plan that sends seventh through 12th graders back to classrooms two days a week rather than the four they’re currently attending at least through Jan. 4. The decision came after teachers and staff staged a walkout that forced three high schools to close.

“This is an impossible situation. And it is an impossible decision,” board member Matt Hogan said during a Wednesday night vote to scale back classroom time for upper level pupils in the 17,500-student district, which is the state’s 12th largest.

Officials in the capital region’s other districts have used similar language as they continue to outline re-entry plans, but all have also set parameters on what it would take to roll back in-person instruction.

In Richland School District Two, classes began on Nov. 4 on a schedule that sends pre-kindergarten through fifth graders going to school five days a week and sixth to 12th graders on two-day rotations.

The academic year launched Aug. 31 on a fully virtual format for the 24,000-student district.

But administrators have put in place “triggers” that if met, would set classrooms, schools or the district itself back to fully virtual models.

For instance, if 25 percent or more of a school’s in-person population is quarantined, remote learning protocols would be implemented for up to three weeks. Districtwide, it would happen if core services such as custodial, transportation or meal production are compromised.

District officials have resisted calls from many teachers to transition back to remote learning, but the newly issued criteria was designed to address concerns some have about when that could happen.

“The guidelines give us that type of framework that people can have confidence in the district’s ability to keep everybody safe,” Davis said.

Richland County’s other public school system is standing pat on a model that has all students back behind desks two days a week. Richland One moved away from the virtual format that opened the year on Aug. 31 to the hybrid schedule in late October.

Cafeterias are closed, plexiglass partitions have been installed between desks and face coverings are required at all times in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, but Richland One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said there are no immediate plans to halt in-person learning.

A total of 264 students and 357 employees have been quarantined since the summer, according to data on the district’s website.

“The data and information serves as evidence that what we are doing is working,” Witherspoon said in a pre-Thanksgiving message to parents.

In the months since COVID-19 has blanketed Palmetto State communities, school systems have been able to modify data at the local level, which is a key factor in driving return decisions.

At Lexington School District One, which includes 27,300 students, there is no set of conditions that would put the brakes on current learning plans, officials said.

Right now, kindergarten through eighth grade students are in class four days a week, while ninth through 12th graders are on two-day rotations at least through Jan. 19, when the spring semester begins, when a four-day week is tentatively set to launch.

Classes began here Aug. 31. Since then, 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 3, but that’s led to the quarantine of 463 others who may have been in close contact with them. On the staff side, there have been 17 positive cases and 78 quarantines.

“We learned that the impact of exposure to students and staff is far more significant when we are not able to socially distance. While the hybrid model is not ideal, it provides a stable educational experience for our students,” said Thomas Rivers, the district’s director of secondary services.

Dec. 2 was the start of five day in-person instruction for all of Lexington School District Two students not enrolled in its virtual academy, and Superintendent Bill James Jr. said parameters are set that could alter that plan.

Buses will only operate at 60 percent of capacity, and 6,000 plexiglass partitions were installed to separate desks. But if a classroom or school reports positive cases or quarantine rates of at least 10 percent, they’ll be shuttered.

“Closing a classroom or school for staff cases is dependent on the ability to get qualified substitute teachers. As long as the school can operate effectively from an instruction standpoint, we will remain open,” James said.