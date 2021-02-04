Who will run for Columbia mayor as Steve Benjamin steps aside? Here are 3 we know.

COLUMBIA — As popular third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announces he won't run again, the field of his potential successors is already taking shape.

Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann told The Post and Courier he will run for mayor as his council seat is up in November. Fellow council member Tameika Isaac Devine and former Steve Benjamin aide Sam Johnson are widely expected to join the race to lead the state's second-largest city.

Here is a look at the three names in the discussion to succeed Benjamin.

Tameika Isaac Devine

Devine, an attorney and Benjamin friend, was the first Black woman on City Council when she was elected in 2002 and the first African American representative to be elected to an at-large seat.

She has not yet confirmed her plans but has long been a considered a potential candidate to replace Benjamin. Her citywide seat on council is open in November.

Devine has touted her work on women and children's initiatives. She helped start a city domestic violence task force, worked on a program to involve police officers in local recreation and has championed anti-gang programs.

She's the wife of Jamie Devine, a Richland One school board member and its former chairman. The relationship has had times invited scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest.

Tameika Isaac Devine was paid for years to perform legal work for the school district while her husband chaired its board. Jamie Devine was fined by the State Ethics Commission for an August 2018 vote awarding more than $500,000 to a nonprofit organization of which his wife was a board member.

Sam Johnson

Johnson has long been expected to seek the seat of his former boss, and an announcement could be imminent.

A former assistant to Benjamin during the mayor's first six years in office, Johnson worked on the Bull Street redevelopment project, helped organize the Famously Hot New Year celebration and had a hand in a collegiate internship program for Benjamin's office.

Johnson later went to law school and joined Nexsen Pruet, where is a consultant and public policy adviser.

He said before Benjamin's announcement Feb. 4 that he won't seek another term that the mayor had raised the profile of the city for his successor.

"I think the mayor helped he rest of Columbia citizens see that and expect that in its leadership," Johnson said.

Daniel Rickenmann

Rickenmann will leave his post representing city neighborhoods east of downtown in District 4 to run for mayor, he told The Post and Courier.

He was first elected to City Council in 2004 and held his at-large seat for eight years. He emerged again to win a special election for his current seat in 2017.

Now he's aiming higher.

"I think it's time to try to move up and use the opportunity to really look at some different approaches and opportunities and create the conditions in Columbia for investment and growth and really give the opportunity for all of your citizens to create their own destiny," Rickenmann said.

A business consultant who previously owned multiple Columbia restaurants, Rickenmann recently pushed for an economic study commissioned by the city that found combined high taxes from the city, Richland County and school districts have held Columbia back when compared to other large cities in the state.

The study should serve has a guide for area leaders to work together to encourage investment and remove barriers to doing business, he said.