Who else might seek a seat on Columbia City Council? Here's a name to know.

COLUMBIA — As Columbia City Council's longest-tenured representative prepares to step down, a familiar name could seek to replace him.

Tina Herbert is expected to run to represent the District 1 seat in north Columbia long held by Sam Davis. Herbert is an attorney and former head of the city's Office of Business Opportunities.

Herbert told The Post and Courier that she is considering a campaign but that she was not ready to reveal a decision. The election is Nov. 2 and candidate filing won't open until late summer.

Herbert practiced law with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin before he was elected in 2010 and worked for the city during his tenure.

"I hope she does seriously consider running, that's my understanding," Benjamin said. "She's incredibly talented and bright and hard-working, and I think that she would be an asset to District 1."

Working with the city from 2010 through 2017, Herbert led the office that assisted small businesses and enterprises owned by women and minorities with commercial lending and business development. As an attorney at Columbia firm Mickle & Bass, Herbert represents clients in worker compensation claims, according to its website.

The majority of the city's seven-member policymaking body is set to turn over with the election in the fall. Benjamin announced Feb. 4 he wouldn't seek a fourth term as mayor, triggering the campaign of council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann.

Devine's at-large seat and Rickenmann's seat representing District 4 would be left wide open with their candidacies for mayor. Columbia business owner and IT manager Heather Bauer and public health researcher Aditi Bussells have said they will run for Devine's citywide seat.