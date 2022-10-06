Where can I find a copy of Post and Courier Columbia / Free Times? Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Stay connected to the Columbia community. Enter your email to receive top stories, including breaking news alerts, straight to your inbox. Sign Up X Subscribe today! Today's Top Headlines Ian buys SC taxpayers more time to submit some IRS filings Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected Therapist arrested, accused of stealing pills from student New recording in Murdaugh co-defendant Laffitte case focus of unannounced hearing Undercover deputies say Lexington man charged with drug trafficking after selling to them SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop Cunningham, state GOP trade accusations in chicken-labeled SC governor's race 29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life