Where can I find a copy of Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times? Oct 8, 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Updated 58 min ago Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Today's Top Headlines More than 212,000 people were claiming unemployment before SC implemented new security Lexington County bakery fined $14,000 by DHEC over ammonia releases into atmosphere Retailers, restaurants line up for new shopping center coming to Nexton in Berkeley County Harrison threatens to withdraw from Senate debate after Graham rejects call for COVID test SC doctors, nursing professor charged as part of federal investigation into Medicare fraud Understand SC: The rising cost of living in Charleston Legendary Clemson coach among 5 farmers suing Charleston Hemp Co. owner over crops North Charleston leaders call for apology over ads targeting Black school board candidates 'Outer Banks' creator apologizes for disruptive filming, compensates Mount Pleasant residents Ade Ofunniyin, founder of The Gullah Society, dies at 67