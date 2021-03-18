What to expect as Midlands girds for potentially dangerous weather

COLUMBIA — As a potentially damaging band of storms threatens much of South Carolina on March 18, Midlands school districts closed their doors, activity wound down at the S.C. Statehouse and officials are warning people to avoid flood-prone roads if they have to drive.

Here's a look at where things stand in the capital region:

WEATHER OUTLOOK

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has the region at a Level 3 risk of severe weather, the third-highest on the scale.

Expect high winds, potential hail and isolated tornadoes throughout the day, with storms set to roll into the Midlands between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts include wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and possibly strong tornadoes that could knock over trees and power lines.

Areas along Interstate 20 and to the east are “most favored for the highest impacts,” the National Weather Service said.

CLOSURES

Richland County School Districts One and Two, Lexington County School Districts One and Two, Lexington-Richland District 5 and Kershaw County School District announced a shift to virtual learning for March 18 in anticipation of the possible damaging storms.

The S.C. Senate called off committee hearings and its regular session planned for March 18. The House will hold a morning budget committee meeting and then a short full session to get final approval on a bill that would allow carrying a gun openly with training.

The University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College and Lexington and Richland County governments remained on normal operating schedules as of 11 a.m. March 18, officials there said.

PLACES TO AVOID

Though heavy rains aren't expected in the Midlands, Columbia city officials are warning motorists to steer clear of intersections known to flood. They include Bull St. at Laurel St.; Main St. at Whaley St.; Gervais St. at Laurens St.; and Two Notch Road and Read St.

A full list is available on the city's Twitter account.

SAFETY TIPS

The Columbia Fire Department reminds people never to go near downed power lines and assume any fallen ones are active.

High winds could mean downed trees or debris block roadways or inhibit driving as well. If power is lost, use flashlights or smartphones in emergencies.

Do not use candles. Motorists who encounter a flooded roadway are encouraged to turn around. Never drive through flood waters.

This is a developing story.