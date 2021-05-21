West Columbia parent, activists criticize handcuffing of 10-year-old girl in 'meltdown'

COLUMBIA — A week after a 10-year-old special needs student in West Columbia was briefly handcuffed following an altercation on a school bus, the mother and community groups said a school resource officer should never have gotten involved.

Springdale Police Chief Andrew Richbourg said the act was necessary to keep the girl, other students and staff safe after she had assaulted several students, punched a bus window and bit a teacher

The cuffs were immediately removed once the girl calmed down, he said.

Sonya Lewis, an activist with One Common Cause, said officials should have done more to de-escalate what the girl's mother called a "meltdown" of her mentally disabled child.

Police should not have been involved in a "mental health emergency," Lewis told reporters outside the Lexington 2 school district office May 21. She called it an example of police unfairly treating "youth of color."

District spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said officials are working with law enforcement while conducting an internal investigation.

“Every child, regardless of race, gender or other status is deserving of a safe and secure learning environment,” she said in a statement.

According to a Springdale police report, the girl assaulted several students on a bus ride home May 12 from Springdale Elementary, prompting the driver to return to campus. Two students were treated by the school nurse for scratches on their faces and other minor injuries, the report said.

After staff escorted the student to the front office to wait on a parent, the child began to hit windows and pulled an employee's hair. That's when she was cuffed, with her hands in front of her, the report said.

"We do not make it a common practice to handcuff an elementary-age student, but due to the extenuating circumstance, it was necessary," Richbourg said in a statement.

Activists and the girl's mother said the incident was blown out of proportion, and adults should have used behavioral intervention.

They are expected to address Lexington Two board members at their next meeting.