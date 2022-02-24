West Columbia neighborhood waits for solutions after year of complaints about new brewery

WEST COLUMBIA — The windows of Sara Kay Jones' West Columbia home vibrated with music pounding over her back fence from the outdoor stage of the shining white three-story brewpub that had recently opened in the neighborhood where she's lived for a decade.

The Savage Craft Ale Works complex, with its pair of refurbished buildings, rooftop bar and AstroTurf lawn full of picnic tables, cornhole boards and a fire pit, bills live music as many as four days a week — something that has repeatedly chased visitors to Jones' home off her back porch because they cannot hear each other speak over the tunes.

"I love music, but not when it's to the point you can't enjoy life anymore," Jones said.

After a year of complaints to police and city hall, Jones and four other residents living near Savage Craft had their day in front the West Columbia City Council during a special called meeting Feb. 22.

No action was taken.

One councilman, Jimmy Brooks, said he sympathized with residents but claimed during the meeting that the city had signed an agreement in 2018 granting an exception to the city's noise laws for the brewery located in the heart of the growing entertainment district a mile west of downtown Columbia.

"We unanimously voted on an agreement with the brewery down there to allow this to occur," Brooks said during the meeting. "I don't know legally we can go back on that agreement with them at this point in time."

His declaration largely ended discussion of any official action.

A review by Post and Courier Columbia of the agreement, which was a property sale contract between the city and the owner of Savage Craft, did not make any reference to noise.

Instead, West Columbia leaders are relying on the venue's willingness to make changes voluntarily.

The exchange left neighbors frustrated and still seeking answers about when those changes might finally come, yet they say they're optimistic their concerns have been heard.

“It’s been a year and we can’t see that anything has been done,” said Diane Hare, who lives a block away.

West Columbia's noise ordinance is somewhat vague.

The rule governs the volume of a multitude of noisemakers — barking dogs, steam whistles, loudspeakers, drums, shouting, radios, televisions — particularly between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Violations are considered misdemeanors, punishable by a $900 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Repeat offenders could be deemed a public nuisance and issued an injunction.

Several reports from the West Columbia Police Department reference officers hearing the music from Savage Craft from Jones' front porch while responding. Others also reference hearing music from two or more blocks away. City law defines excessive noise as any sound that is "plainly audible at a distance of fifty feet from its source."

City officials say the brewery has voiced intentions to make changes — maybe an engineered sound system or a noise barrier — and residents say they'd support of any action taken by the business.

No one from the year-old brewery spoke at the meeting. Savage Craft management did not return emails or phone messages from The Post and Courier Columbia seeking comment.

The Guignard Neighborhood Association, where Savage Craft is located, sent a letter to council in October about the noise, and residents had voiced concerns at previous meetings.

But it took until Feb. 22 for something specific about the city's noise rules to appear on the council agenda.

Councilman Mike Green, who put the item up for discussion, said there has been no consensus from council about whether it can intervene. The city's attorney is expected to provide legal counsel at a future meeting.

Savage Craft bought buildings that once housed a small town jail and fire house from the city.

West Columbia City Administrator Brian Carter, who negotiated the agreement on behalf of the council, told members at the Feb. 22 meeting the deal granted approval of the development project and stated there would be outdoor events held.

He could not recall there being any reference to an allowed decibel level. A purchase proposal submitted Feb. 2, 2018, to the city by the owner stated in its terms that the property would be a brewery with "ancillary uses such as entertainment and a restaurant with food service."

But with the noise from Savage Craft's outdoor stage, Diane Hare and her partner, Tim Smith, say they have at times been unable to watch television in their home, separated from the brewery by a vacant lot. The music drowns out the sounds of shows and movies.

And one morning while working in her yard, Hare said she could clearly hear directions from a fitness instructor teaching a 10 a.m. exercise class on the brewery's lawn.

"It really is stressful," Hare said.

The neighbors say they are appreciative of the investment made to the property, with its previously vacant and dilapidated buildings.

"It's just a volume thing," Smith said.

City staff and owners of the brewery have been in discussions and council members were told they should know something no later than spring, said Councilman David Moye, whose district covers the area where Savage Craft is located. Moye said officials have yet to receive a progress update.

"We're somewhat in the dark," he said. "The weather is heating up so people are getting a bit nervous."

Former Mayor Bobby Horton, who was in office at the time agreements were being negotiated with the brewery, was surprised to hear there were issues with noise coming from the brewery. Council knew there was an outdoor stage but it was small.

Regardless, Horton does not recall sound being a part of any agreement signed. Based on past interactions with the owners of the brewery though, he believes they would be willing to resolve any problems.

Horton said, in his time on council, noise rules applied to all people and businesses.

"There were no exceptions," he said. "It wasn't designed to be that way. You have to treat all businesses the same to be fair."

B.A. Hohman, another neighbor, said she was supportive of a live music venue but does not think the anticipated volume of music events was made clear to those who live nearby. She worries if one place is allowed how many more will cause similar issues in the future.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for them to want to strike some better balance with Savage Craft," councilman Moye said.

"I don't want to see them go away," said Jones, the neighbor whose property backs up to the venue. "I would just like to see some kind of compromise."