West Columbia dive bar opening new lounge space as sister concert venue

WEST COLUMBIA — Fans of the live music and overall vibe of New Brookland Tavern will soon have another space to hang out and enjoy more than the West Columbia rock dive bar's typical mosh pits and stage diving.

The bar's owners are setting up shop at a new venue called The Attic Lounge, the upstairs space at 134 ½ State St., a few doors down from New Brookland, days ahead of the sister venue's first concert on May 12.

New Brookland co-owner, booker and sound engineer Carlin Thompson said the idea is to provide green room space for performers away from the crowd, but also to give people a multipurpose hangout spot for small concerts, comedy shows or even weekend yoga classes. Thompson said there are many spaces not too far from New Brookland that offer those things, "so we kind of jumped the gun and just went straight into it because we didn't want to lose the opportunity."

The Attic Lounge is not fully operational yet. It's currently little more than a large room with columns, and the spots for a corner stage, bar and kitchen are taped off. Thompson said they're slowly introducing the place as things come together. He said people will have an opportunity to see the space on May 5, during West Columbia's annual Art on State festival, just one week before local band The Ben Walkers headline a concert at the lounge.

"I don't know that the stage will be built by (May 12), and I'm hoping we'll have our alcohol license by then. If not, we're probably going to still do the show as kind of like a DIY-style thing," Thompson said, "Mostly to introduce the idea to people that, 'Hey, this is something we're about to start doing.'"

They plan to still serve alcohol, although the liquor license has not yet been approved, and they plan to emphasize non-alcoholic menu options like coffee, tea and mocktails.

The menu will likely feature tapas-style food, and tentative hours will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. once the place is up and running, Thompson said.

It was an old friend of the bar, Justin Osborne of the Asheville-based, Charleston-born folk rock band SUSTO, who partly inspired the idea for a secondary space. Thompson said when Osborne asked for a solo performance slot for June 1, they were already booked. Not wanting to turn Osborne or other artists down, Thompson and co-owner Mike Lyons decided to invest in the Attic Lounge.

Thompson and Lyons said they expect the liquor license to be approved by the May 12 show, and they expect the lounge to be fully operational, or at least most of the way there, by the three-band, Osborne-headlined show on June 1.

Some past occupants of what is now The Attic Lounge's address include the comedy club Red Door Tavern and, until it closed in April 2020, tobacco retailer The Cigar Box. Most recently the second-floor space was the home base of Gov. Henry McMaster's 2022 re-election campaign.

What was once the Cigar Box's walk-in humidor could become a game room for the lounge, Thompson said. The also plan to designate a small part of the space for performers to sell merchandise.

