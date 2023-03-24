'We're back:' SC Cornbread Festival coming to Columbia's North Main district

COLUMBIA — The eighth annual South Carolina Cornbread Festival in Columbia's North Main district is a little over a month away.

Food trucks, craft beer, cornbread cook-off, cornbread eating contest, cornhole tournament and "Little Miss Muffin" pageant are all coming back to the city on April 30, after a two year, pandemic-induced break.

"Just let everyone know: We're back," Sabrina Odom-Edwards, executive director of the North Columbia Business Association, said. "To bring it back home to the neighborhood and the community … It's going to be an exciting time."

Since 2013, the NCBA and Columbia city council have sponsored the festival, which this year is in the NOMA community garden at the intersection of North Main, Anthony Avenue and Drayton and Newman streets. The festival will be hosted by local comedian Timmy Tim and is expected to draw in more than 8,000 people.

Additionally, most of the bakeries in the North Main district will come together to set up shop and sell "all different kinds of cornbread" at the festival for what's dubbed "cornbread alley," Odom-Edwards said.

Some of the unique flavors of cornbread people can look forward to include, but are by no means limited to: chocolate and banana, strawberry, cracklings, collard greens, maple and bacon, sour cream and pineapple and the most recent cook-off winner, chili bean. This year the festival will even have cornbread ice cream, and the gourmet popcorn shop Carolina Kernels is bringing cornbread popcorn, Odom-Edwards said.

Odom-Edwards was asked, "Why cornbread?" during the announcement on March 22. The NCBA director said cornbread is about "unity," and has been a staple of American culture, especially southern American culture, for centuries.

"No American food has more historical and cultural connections than corn, from Native Americans to the Pilgrims to us today," wrote Chris Scott, a chef with the Institute of Culinary Education. "No single food native to America has become more essential to the survival of so many different nationalities around the globe."

Scott also wrote that cornbread is "the product of making something beautiful out of humble ingredients," noting that Native Americans used corn to make "everything from grits to alcoholic beverages," and that African Americans would use it to make unleavened pone or corn fritters.

"For some, even the mention of cornbread creates spontaneous exclamations and smiles of recognition followed by stories usually involving a family member," Scott wrote.

City councilwoman Tina Herbert, who represents the district including North Main, said the festival is also an opportunity for economic growth and that she hopes for those visiting the area to not only attend the festival but go to local restaurants and fill up at local gas stations.

"We're grappling with issues and problems, very serious conversations, sometimes contentious conversations, (but) the cornbread festival is an opportunity for people to just come and have fun," Herbert said. "It truly is an opportunity for people to come together, light-spirited, have fun, and then we can get back to the politics and the neighborhood issues on Monday."

The festival is on a Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the cornbread cook-off is the Saturday before, April 29, at Hot Headz Columbia, a Nashville-style hot chicken trailer in the parking lot of Carolina Kernels (2720 Main St). The winners — and their cornbreads — will be presented at the festival on April 30.

Applications for the cook-off, eating contest and for volunteer positions are available at the festival committee's office at 3730 North Main St. and on the NCBA website, Odom-Edwards said.

Tickets for the festival cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

SC Cornbread Festival

April 30. $10-$15. North Main. nomacolumbia.com