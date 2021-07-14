USC won't attempt renaming of 'The Strom,' other buildings, citing SC's Heritage Act

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina won't push to rename buildings and landmarks on the University of South Carolina campus named after historical figures with racially insensitive records.

"State law currently prevents us from changing those names, and we will follow the law," Interim President Harris Pastides said in a letter that went out campus-wide Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees will instead focus on names of any new buildings, Pastides wrote, despite recommendations to the contrary from a special presidential commission.

The Presidential Commission on University History is set to meet July 16 for a final vote on renaming recommendations related to 14 campus buildings and landmarks.

Of those, 11 were being recommended for changes, most notably the student wellness center named after former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, who started his political career as a segregationist, was among them, according to a draft report first published by The State.

Others included: Robert Barnwell, Solomon Blatt, Thomas Cooper, L. Marion Gressette, Wade Hampton III, Robert E. Lee, Augustus Baldwin Longstreet, William Campbell Preston, J. Marion Sims and James Henley Thornwell.

The draft report suggested keeping Ernest F. Hollings, Francis Lieber and Jonathan Maxcy as namesakes.

From the commission's final vote, recommendations will go to Pastides. From there it is up to Pastides to make his own recommendations to the board for approval. Pastides' letter does not explicitly say whether he will forward any buildings suggested for renaming on to the board.

Even should the board approve any buildings for renaming, they would have to go before the State Legislature for the final nod. This is due to South Carolina's Heritage Act, a law which requires a vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.

USC's board already approved removing the name of J. Marion Sims, a doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, from a women's dorm a year ago but no bills were sponsored at the Statehouse to make the change.

However, lawmakers have no say over the names on new buildings.

"We have a duty to tell a more complete history of these individuals and their acts in the context of our shared community values, the Carolinian Creed. We are committed to contextualizing the full history of the university and the Commission’s research shows us how we can do that, including the recommendation of adding new names to buildings and other places on campus," Pastides wrote.

Pastides also promised an $11 million investment in “diversity, equity and inclusion infrastructure over the next five years,” as well as increased funding for research and scholarship, educational activities such as walking and virtual tours, and signage adding context to the building names that exist today.

“We will also expand our commitment to education and research about South Carolina’s unique role in the civil rights history of our nation through the University of South Carolina Center for Civil Rights History and Research,” Pastides wrote.

The special history commission was established soon after former President Bob Caslen started at USC in 2019 "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and — more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”

Pastides, who had sat on the special panel as chairman, has since stepped down from that role when he took over following Caslen's resignation amid a plagiarism scandal in May.

The renaming of buildings has been a particular flashpoint on campus, garnering several student protests, as well as support for the removal Thurmond's name from current and former USC athletes, notably Dawn Staley, the popular Gamecocks women’s basketball coach.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.