USC tells accreditors problems fixed after troubled presidential search

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina board told accreditors the issues that led to rebukes about outside influence and lax hiring procedures in the turbulent 2019 search for a new president have been fixed.

USC released its Sept. 8 monitoring report to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges late Friday afternoon. That's less than two weeks before accreditors will interview university leadership on Oct. 7-8.

The commission will use the report and the interviews to decide whether USC needs continued scrutiny.

Losing accreditation is a death penalty for colleges because they can no longer offer student federal financial aid or receive federal research grants.

USC avoided major sanctions by accreditors, commonly known as SACS, after officials last year found problems when trustees hired retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.

Critics — including board members as well as students and faculty who held protests — felt the retired three-star general did not have enough academic experience to run a state flagship college.

They also were unhappy that Gov. Henry McMaster, an ex-officio member of USC's board, called trustees to hire Caslen. Accreditors said McMaster's lobbying amounted to "undue influence."

SACS also found the school needed to shore up its procedures in picking a new president to avoid outside meddling.

If USC addressed those issues, SACS said it could take the university off its watch list.

For their part, the USC trustee group said they know things went wrong in the search and is willing to "police itself."

"The Board of Trustees acknowledges that inadequate policies and procedures, inattention to policies and procedures, and incomplete understanding among Trustees of their individual and collective fiduciary duties prompted a crisis that affected many (if not all) within the USC System community," the school's monitoring report read.

It added the board "is committed to demonstrating both the will and the ability to implement change that will restore the public’s trust and stabilize the Board."

The board felt it "exceed the expectations" of accreditors by passing several changes to the board structure and bylaws after meeting with consultants from the Association of Governing Boards.

The consultants said it found a board that was “fundamentally misguided” and a “consistent threat” to the school’s reputation because of the “intrusion of politics,” a depiction some trustees bristled against but still led to changes.

USC's board now includes formal new member orientation and continuing education as well as an oath of office. The board also has a new governance committee to oversee its rules.

Trustees added a more formal and detailed code of conduct that reminds them to "keep the mission of the University System and its individual campuses as the focal point of all policy decisions and be mindful of statewide policy agendas as a framework for their actions."

The board also reworked who sits on a presidential search committee.

Trustees still account for the bulk of the panel but the board added more representation from other USC campuses. The search committee, however, no longer includes leaders from the school's alumni association and foundations. The board added requiring trustees reveal when someone is trying to influence them during a search.

"While we have made good progress, the board recognizes there is still much that needs to be done, and we look forward to our continued work on this matter,” USC Board Chairman Dorn Smith said in a statement.

Caslen, who is credited with helping convince SACS officials to give the university a chance to fix its problems and received mostly positive reviews for his first year in office, said "we will work tirelessly to maintain this important accreditation.”