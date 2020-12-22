USC removes art professor from classroom after allegations of sexual harassment

The University of South Carolina has removed David Voros from the classroom after the art professor was accused of sexually harassing other instructors in a pair of lawsuits last month.
"Professor David Voros will not teach classes at the University of South Carolina this spring," university spokesman Jeff Stensland wrote in a statement Tuesday morning. "He will instead be assigned to other duties outside of the classroom until further notice."
Stensland confirmed the move is connected to the recent allegations. He said Voros' new duties “are still being determined.”
Stensland said he could not provide more details or confirm USC is conducting an investigation into the complaints, saying it is a personnel matter.
Efforts to reach Voros, who makes $81,681 a year at USC, for comment Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.
The university's move comes as student activists push the school to fire Voros and other officials in USC's School of Visual Art and Design who they say enabled the tenured professor to harass students and faculty alike over the past few years.
An online petition created last week to demand USC terminate Voros and overhaul how it investigates alleged sexual misconduct has garnered more than 2,200 signatures.
The university previously settled for $75,000 a 2018 lawsuit brought by a former graduate student, Allison Dunavant, who alleged Voros subjected her to "unbearable" living conditions and unwanted sexual advances during a study abroad trip in Italy after she walked in on the painting professor having an affair with another former student.
In a tweet reacting to Tuesday's news, Dunavant wrote the school must do more.
"Great step, but he is being protected by #uofsc by not being fired," she wrote. "He continues to receive his salary, & this removal is only specified for one semester. This is not enough. This is still USC interpreting its policies in a way that is grey & unfavorable to the safety of students."
Samantha Albrecht, a Columbia attorney who has represented all three of Voros' accusers, said she doesn't know what to make of USC's decision.
"It probably should have been done several years ago," she said. "I don't know how much of this will last or if that means he will be permanently removed."
Last month, former USC instructors Jaime Misenheimer and Pamela Bowers — Voros' ex-wife — filed lawsuits accusing Voros of sexually harassment, stalking and indimidating them.
Misenheimer and Bowers also accused the university of failing to take action when they complained of Voros' alleged behavior and doing nothing as he retaliated against them.
According to Misenheimer's lawsuit:
Voros asked Misenheimer to retaliate against Dunavant by giving her a bad grade after the student filed a complaint against Voros related to the Italy study abroad trip.
Voros made an unwanted sexual advance on Misenheimer in a dark closet of the school building in February 2017, putting an arm around her and whispering in her ear.
Voros retaliated against Misenheimer for complaining about that incident to superiors, giving her poor performance reviews and blocking her from teaching classes.
Misenheimer resigned from the university in 2017.
Meanwhile, Bowers' lawsuit states she separated from Voros in 2016 and divorced him in 2017 because of his "one or more" sexual affairs with students.
According to her lawsuit, Voros made "unwelcome physical and sexual advances" to Bowers in her campus office after the couple split.
When Voros found out Bowers had complained, the lawsuit alleges he became more aggressive.
Bowers alleges Voros would stand in her doorway while she was teaching in order to intimidate her, used his knowledge of her schedule to stalk her and tried to hug and grope her in her office in the School of Visual Art and Design.
Bowers and Misenheimer said officials in the SVAD and USC's Office Equal Opportunity Programs office were dismissive of their complaints.
Stensland said the university does not comment on pending litigation. The university spokesman said USC is aware of no complaints against Voros other than the ones filed by Dunavant, Bowers and Misenheimer.
This is a developing story that will be updated.