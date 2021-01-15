USC receives 'clean bill of health' from accreditors over troubled presidential search

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina has been told by its accreditors that the state's largest college is no longer under scrutiny for the troubled presidential search that led to questions about board conduct.

The announcement Friday came from USC board Chairman Dorn Smith at the start of a two-day retreat where school leaders will receive training and map out plans for the university's future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith, a Williamsburg County heart surgeon, said USC received "a clean bill of health."

The news Friday was expected after the special accreditation committee said in October that USC's board did not need to make any more changes. Still, the panel wrote this fall that the presidential search "caused a crisis in public confidence."

USC's board revised its bylaws, added a governance committee and developed orientation plans after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges found "undue influence" when Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees in 2019 to hire as president retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.

Critics thought the three-star general did not have enough higher education experience to run a state flagship college and were worried trustees, elected by the Legislature, were being pressured by politicians. McMaster is an ex officio USC board member who names a trustee to take his seat.

Caslen was hired after a rare, acrimonious board vote. He has won praise for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, first closing the campus last spring and reopening in the fall with a tighter budget that included administration pay cuts. He had to battle one of the nation's biggest COVID-19 case flare-ups on a college campus after classes resumed in August.

While handling the COVID outbreak, USC's accreditors assigned a special committee to examine whether the school made sufficient changes to avoid formal sanctions from the presidential search. Losing accreditation is a death blow for colleges because they are no longer eligible for federal student aid and research money.

USC had hired consultants a year ago who said the board found a "consistent threat to the university system’s ability to address strategic issues in an effective manner and to its reputation." Lawmakers threatened to oust trustees up for election last year, but the vote was delayed by the pandemic and anger subsided.

Now the board is looking ahead to improve the way it operates and rebuild trust.

Among the board bylaw revisions was a rule that requires members of the presidential search committee to report any effort at outside lobbying to the panel chairman.