USC provost picked to run LSU, second to head state flagship school in 2½ years

COLUMBIA — Bill Tate, the University of South Carolina’s No. 2 administrator, will become the president at Louisiana State University after less than a year in Columbia.

He is the second USC provost to leave to run a state flagship school since late 2018. Tate's predecessor, Joan Gabel, left to become president at the University of Minnesota.

The previous two provosts before Gabel also are running colleges. Mark Becker is leading Georgia State, while Michael Amiridis is head of University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tate arrived in Columbia in July after leading the graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis. He was a finalist in 2019 to become president at USC and chancellor at the University of Tennessee.

Starting in July, Tate will run the LSU system with roughly 45,000 students, a little smaller than the USC system. But LSU has a high-profile athletics pedigree with a football team that has won four national championships, something he noted during an interview as a semifinalist.

“There are a few universities in this country, where it’s possible to win the Heisman Trophy and a Nobel Prize,” he told the search committee. “If I asked you to name those universities. I bet you could, Michigan, UCLA.

“My goal would be to create a context in which student athletes can win national championships, while working and engaging in an academic environment where the very, very best people could actually can win Nobel Prizes.”

LSU is going through the aftershocks from mishandling sexual misconduct allegations, including some against a football coach, that cost the last president his new job at Oregon State University.

Tate was asked about how he would handle misconduct claims if he came to LSU and brought up a recent spate of allegations at USC.

“We obviously have individuals on our campus who are problematic, and harassing individuals, predators in my opinion,” he told the presidential search committee. “If (a complaint) comes across my desk in real time and I have reasonable evidence, I’m moving the individuals out quickly. You can not keep predators on campus.”

Tate, an epidemiologist, was seen as a possible successor to USC President Bob Caslen. Tate won positive reviews from the university community as a finalist along with Caslen, who drew some criticism for not having a doctorate degree and not answering some questions well in a forum.

Caslen hired Tate as the school’s first Black chief academic officer and together they guided USC through the COVID-19 pandemic that included closing and reopening a campus with 35,000 students.

“Bill Tate is an inspirational leader who quickly earned the respect of our faculty and entire university community during his tenure as provost," Caslen said. "While he was only here a relatively short time, his contributions during challenging times were significant and will have a lasting impact on our institution."

Tate was chosen from among 23 candidates to lead LSU, a competitor of USC's in the Southeastern Conference. The other finalists at LSU were Kelvin Droegemeier, a former director for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Jim Henderson, system president for the University of Louisiana.