USC professor was a consultant on $27M George Floyd civil settlement

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina law professors have played integral roles in both phases of the George Floyd case — one as a witness for the prosecution in the criminal case and another consulting on what became the largest pretrial wrongful death settlement in U.S. history.

Geoff Alpert’s involvement in the $27 million civil settlement in March was followed April 12 by two hours’ worth of testimony on use-of-force by Seth Stoughton during the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Alpert has taught criminology and criminal justice at USC since 1988. He said had he taken the stand in a civil trial, his conclusions would have found that Chauvin, who used a prone restraint hold and leaned on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, acted unreasonably.

“No one ever said not to use the ground to get control of someone, but once you have this person under control, you turn them into a safe position,” Alpert said. “The ground has always been taught to be your friend to get someone under control, and then your enemy.”

Alpert was brought onto the Floyd case because of a longstanding relationship with Antonio Romanucci, a Chicago-based civil rights attorney who represented Floyd’s family in their suit against the city of Minneapolis and four officers involved in his death.

“We worked up a lot of information on the event, what happened to Mr. Floyd, what the strengths and weaknesses of the case would be, what the liabilities would be for a defense from the city and the officers. We were preparing for a trial,” Alpert said.

The Minneapolis City Council voted March 12 on the settlement.

At a July 2020 news conference in which lawyers announced plans to file the wrongful death suit, Romanucci said proving excessive use of force by hearing from experts such as Alpert would be the linchpin of their argument had a civil trial occurred.

“The use of force question is very important because the use of force, we know, police are allowed to use force but only commensurate to the force used against them,” he said July 15. “When you look at this event, George Floyd was prone on the ground where there was force coming up from the ground, force being pressed on his back, he was compliant, he was restrained, therefore the force the police were using turned into deadly force.”

In addition to its price tag, the Floyd settlement was unique because of its timing, coming just two weeks before opening arguments began in Chauvin’s criminal trial.

“I can’t tell you what the official line was, but my sense was, they could have gotten $100 million from the jury or zero, and they negotiated and got a settlement that was acceptable,” Alpert said. “This is probably the highest profile trial of police issues since O.J. (Simpson), so it’s hard to compare it to anything.”

Alpert, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s research advisory council, has been studying use of force issues in law enforcement since the 1980s and serves as principal investigator of Charleston Police Department’s racial bias review team.

Cases like Chauvin’s and other acts of police violence still taking place highlight just how much more work needs to be done in properly training officers, Alpert said.

“The arguments we made in the 1980s, we asked for the same reforms, and we got some. But of course this discussion has to continue,” he said.