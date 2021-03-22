USC professor brings advanced chemistry into lives of impoverished high school students

COLUMBIA — The research done in Chuanbing Tang’s University of South Carolina chemistry lab is rooted around sustainability — from development of germ-killing materials to clean-energy storage methods.

But the prize-winning scientist is also preparing for the future by investing in a readily available but vulnerable commodity: Midlands high school students living in poverty.

A decade ago, Tang founded what is still the state’s only Project SEED (Summer Experiences for the Economically Disadvantaged) program. It's an initiative of the American Chemical Society that exposes high school juniors and seniors to career paths in chemistry alongside college mentors through paid 10-week summer internships.

In Richland County, which has a 16 percent poverty rate, over 40 students have moved through Tang's laboratory in the past decade.

All have gone on to college — some as the first members of their family to do so.

“I'm so proud, and sometimes so touched, how students transform themselves,” Tang said. “I think of it more broadly. One student from this family can influence their own siblings and then they can spread word on their street, so I think this probably has a ripple effect.”

Students from several area high schools have participated over the years, including graduates of Eau Claire, Ridge View, Spring Valley and W.J. Keenan high schools.

The pupils aren’t just doing busy work. They’re required at the end of their time in the program to present research. Think of it as a science fair for chemists, on topics such as “soybean-based copolymer latexes” and “synthesis of nanostructured fluorine-doped tin oxide in thin films.”

Meghan Lamm, who received her doctorate in organic chemistry from USC in 2019, spent three years as a Project SEED mentor.

"For many of them (interns), I think it is a great chance for them to trial research-based science and help decide a career path. We have had many students decide to pursue careers in science after this program,” said Lamm, now a research associate at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

The pandemic halted Project SEED for the first time, but Tang hopes to get students back behind microscopes by 2022.

Tang’s SEED students join the more than 11,000 nationally that have gone through the program since its 1968 inception.

Because it is a competitive, academic-based initiative, Tang said participating students are committed to the work.

“It’s not research they do. We also talk with them about future career paths to inspire them to go to college,” Tang said. “We want to enrich them academically.”

Lamm, who mentored the same student for two years and still keeps in touch with him, said the Project SEED participants are engaged because Tang doesn’t hold them back from research.

“The students actually get to be hands-on, which I believe really shows in their confidence and excitement progresses over the summer,” she said.